Political class should foster unity, harmony

The notion that you can climb the political ladder and thrive through hate speech and fuelling animosity among the communities should stop. Elections have always witnessed a lot of dissatisfaction among the contenders for the top office, which has had ripple effects touching on our lives.

But even more disturbing is the effect of such violence on the economy. We are always reminded that at Independence in 1963, Kenya was ranked ahead of Singapore in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) but, today, the Asian country is a miles ahead of us.

The continuous clamour for power, coupled with the violence instigated by the politicians, is the cause of such dismal performance. Those seeking elective positions have always balkanised the country by rallying members of their ethnic community to vote for one of their own. This “one of our own” mantra is destructive.

Transformative leadership

Elections should be about ideas and the need to offer transformative leadership as opposed to the base choosing of kin, friend or ethnic associate. Long gone are the days when people were coerced to vote along a certain line of thinking among their leaders. Democracy grants us an opportunity to go beyond the tribal jingoism and ethnic inclination and elect leaders who have a positive influence on our lives.

Politicians should embrace diversity and bank on it for sustainable development. Any country that has made economic strides has always encouraged divergent views and endeavoured to inculcate unity of purpose. Different people have varying talents and skills and, by encouraging coexistence, we are building on a more stable context in which productivity will succeed.

During the 2007/2008 post-election violence we witnessed death, destruction and displacement on a massive scale—a disgusting scene in the 21st Century, when a paradigm shift in our thinking should permeate every action and intent. Let us elect a leadership that is driven by the need to unite rather than divide the nation.



