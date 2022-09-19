Political attacks on anti-corruption agencies ill-advised and regressive

Corruption in Kenya is, undoubtedly, widespread and deeply entrenched in the body public, having permeated all spheres of the economy. It’s institutionalised and has largely been internalised as a way of life by most Kenyans and their leaders alike.

Most Kenyans glorify corruption and, more often than not, public officers who don’t steal public property under their control and care are considered foolish. This state of affairs prevails despite continued development and implementation of strategies geared towards taming the scourge.

Since Independence, successive governments have ascended to power on the platform of exorcising the demons that make people corrupt. Reading political party manifestos and listening to campaign speeches on the anti-corruption question, one gets the impression that the election winner, especially the Presidency, would transform Kenya into a ‘mini heaven’ once sworn into office.

The politicians duly acknowledge corruption as an obstacle to our collective prosperity and tell us that they would fix it once in power. They tell us, with passion, that they will restore the collective dignity that corruption has robbed our motherland of. Times without number, they remind us that, as our forefathers envisaged when they fought for Independence, Kenya would never be the same again if we elect them. That corruption would be buried in a bottomless pit.

Poor people

But lo and behold! Voters, mostly poor people, get excited. At last, they say, God has heard their cries for a just society and brought to them competent and ethical leaders to extinguish corruption. Eager to reach the promised land of integrity, they cast their ballots—often to the last man. This has been repeated over the years, in all election cycles.

However, corruption remains a major challenge in all spheres of governance and continues to cause grave harm to the citizens, in addition to being the biggest threat to the realisation of national development goals. This despite government promises to tame the vice. It behoves the country to inquire into the question of where the problem lies and make the appropriate amends.

While several obstacles may be cited for the entrenched corruption, I single out politicisation of anti-corruption initiatives.

Kenyan politicians have perfected the art of politicising anti-graft efforts. When the law catches up with them, they quickly mobilise political rallies or press conferences to lament how law enforcement agencies have been “used” to “finish” them politically. Some would take it a notch higher and declare to their supporters that it was, indeed, their community being targeted. Sadly, most voters succumb to this political manipulation.

The politicisation adversely affects the anti-graft war in at least five ways. First, it creates a hostile political environment, which erodes the political will required for an effective anti-corruption war. Secondly, it enjoins the citizens in glorify corruption as they rally behind political leaders facing corruption investigations. Thirdly, it leads to enactment of weak anti-corruption laws and frustration of any bid to seal the gaps in the existing laws.

Anti-corruption institutions

Fourth, it leads to political mobilisation against anti-corruption institutions, thus denying them the much-needed independence and public confidence. Fifth, it adversely affects budgetary allocations to anti-graft agencies. The cumulative effect is a weakened anti-corruption war, to the detriment of the poor who voted hoping for a better Kenya.

The utterances by some politicians against anti-graft bodies in recent months amount to nothing less than politicisation of the war on corruption. This is, however, not to say that there is zero merit in the allegations of extortion. But we should not demonise institutions due to some isolated experience. With bribery and extortion criminal offences, why don’t the alleged victims report the extortion? In absence of such, the claims against anti-graft agencies amount to political attack as diversionary tactics, which will further entrench corruption and impunity.

The Deputy President, while addressing the governors forum, told them that they will no longer be “harassed” by law enforcement agencies pretending to be fighting corruption. This must have been good news to dozen among them with ongoing fraud cases involving hundreds of millions of stolen public funds.

Coming from such a high office—the second in command, no less—the disparaging remarks will, certainly, erode public confidence in the agencies and severely injure their independence. As aptly stated by a celebrated Kenyan journalist, while reacting to these developments, “Let us stand up for institutions because they are our collective refuge when our individual qualities fall short.”