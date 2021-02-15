Policy will spur film sector

The Ministry of Information Communication and Technology, Innovation and Youth Affairs has drafted a national film policy, now at the public participation stage, aimed at building Kenya’s brand, increasing economic growth and promoting heritage. Also, the framework would develop a national culture, promote integration and national cohesion and spur tourism.

The 2014 award of the coveted Oscar to Lupita Nyong’o was a wake-up call for the country’s limping entertainment industry. It was a clear testimony that the country has great potential in filming. Whereas Kenya has many talented actors and actresses, its film sector is underdeveloped.

In 2013, the country was on the global entertainment scene when a local film, Nairobi Half Life, was submitted to the Oscar nominations body.

Now, Kenyan productions like Sincerely Daisy and Disconnect are making their way to international streaming platforms such as Netflix, YouTube and Apple TV.

The Kenya Film Commission (KFC) says the industry can raise an impressive $60 billion (Sh6 trillion) yearly and create a significant number of jobs, especially for the youth, amid a 70 per cent unemployment rate.

Youthful population

However, successive governments have not nurtured the performing arts and film industry into economic magic. A sound policy and legislation to rhyme with the new dynamics is required.

With its robust youthful population, Kenya can take a leaf from Nigeria’s Nollywood film industry, the country’s second-largest employer. One sure fact is that the government has been supporting it.

A key pillar to re-engineering the industry is creation of an institution equipped to train young people in film production. It will not only nurture young people with filming skills, but also impart knowledge on entrepreneurship to make the industry commercial, besides nurturing talents in schools.

KFC and other industry stakeholders should also start selling Kenya as not only an attractive travel destination, but also for filming.