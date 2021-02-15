Policy will spur film sector

Alice Kidong ,Grace Karuga

Kenya Film And Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua presents an award to Alice Kidong and Grace Karuga during the  Kisima awards ceremony in Nairobi on Sunday.

Photo credit: Anthony Njagi | Nation Media Group

By  Raphael Obonyo

What you need to know:

  • A key pillar to re-engineering the industry is creation of an institution equipped to train young people in film production.

  • KFC and other industry stakeholders should also start selling Kenya as not only an attractive travel destination, but also for filming.

The Ministry of Information Communication and Technology, Innovation and Youth Affairs has drafted a national film policy, now at the public participation stage, aimed at building Kenya’s brand, increasing economic growth and promoting heritage. Also, the framework would develop a national culture, promote integration and national cohesion and spur tourism.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.