Policies on ILO conventions can help ease workers’ plight

Kenya, like many other countries, faces a number of challenges in ensuring that workers are treated fairly and with respect.

This is particularly true for those in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and hospitality, where low wages, long hours and poor working conditions are all too common.

It is important that Kenya looks to the policies and guidelines set forth by the International Labour Organization (ILO). The specialised agency of the United Nations dedicated to promoting social justice and decent working conditions for all workers, regardless of occupation or location.

One of the key ways in which the ILO achieves this goal is by developing and promoting international labour standards, or conventions. They cover a wide range of issues related to workers’ rights, including freedom of association, collective bargaining, child labour and forced labour.

Adhering to them can ensure that workers are protected and their rights respected. For example, by ratifying Convention No. 87 on Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organize, the country can ensure that workers have the right to form and join trade unions, and that these unions operate freely and without interference from the state or employers.

Similarly, by ratifying Convention No. 98 on the Right to Organize and Collective Bargaining, it can ensure that workers have the right to negotiate with their employers over wages, working conditions and other issues that affect their livelihoods. This can ensure they are paid fair wages, have safe and healthy working conditions and can balance work and family responsibilities.

There are many benefits of the policies and conventions set forth by the ILO, including a more just and equitable society for all and workers living and working with dignity and respect.