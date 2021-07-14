Police service must up its act ahead of 2022 polls

The 2022 General Election is fast approaching. Warnings have been issued, the risks of poll violence are glaring. But what happens when those who are supposed to assure public confidence in election security preparedness turn the guns on themselves and their ‘loved ones’?

This is the current challenge daunting the police service as the officers are turning rogue and fighting against their own.

The National Police Service (NPS) is in charge of law enforcement. The police have a huge role to play in next year’s polls.

Working alongside other agencies and institutions, the police should provide a leading role in ensuring adequate measures are put in place as far as the country’s election security preparations are concerned. By this, the police will be able to create public confidence.

Public trust

However, it is an almost near impossibility for the police to attain public trust and confidence with a growing trend of rogue officers. There has been sporadic killings among the officers who are either turning on themselves, their families and acquaintances. In the recent past, officers have committed heinous crimes that have left the public questioning whether we are safe in our own public spaces.

There is a serious problem in the police service that requires urgent attention. These recent incidents are giving the police a bad public image. Kenyans have been waking up to gory news of officers engaging in all sorts of crime.

Recently, an officer was implicated in the death of his girlfriend who fell from their Nairobi apartment. Another female officer is a prime suspect in the killing of two men.

In another incident, a senior officer has been charged with murder. Some female police officers have been cited expressing their frustrations on social media while others have killed themselves. Others have been arrested over robbery and extortion claims. Cases of police brutality and extra judicial killings have become common.

Incompetence

With elections around the corner, many people feel that the police service is not as strong as it should be. It would be detrimental for the police to portray an image of incompetence before the general public.

Kenya needs a united police service that is ready to enforce law and order. Whether the problem lies with mental health, discipline among officers should be maintained.

The mental and emotional issues affecting many officers should be dealt with fast and efficiently before things go out of hand.