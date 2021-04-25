Police killing should signal end of racism

Black Lives Matter

A woman holds a Black Lives Matter flag during the funeral service of Daunte Wright outside the Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, April 22, 2021.
 

Photo credit: AFP

By  David M. Kigo

What you need to know:

  • In almost all continents, Africa included, racial disharmony is still very much alive.
  • It happens in most neighbourhoods, in the workplaces, in social places and even in the commuter transport systems.

Watching that famous clip of Derek Chauvin squeezing George Floyd’s neck, one comes to hate racism or racial discrimination with a passion and pain. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.