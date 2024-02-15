Poking fun at leaders publicly, a cheap political ploy

Let me start with a disclaimer regarding the sentiments shared in this piece. I hold no brief whatsoever for anyone on this matter. I am simply expressing my consternation at an emerging trend of lampooning leaders publicly or shouting them down without shame. The repugnant behaviour of shaming others in public is the hallmark of knaves, to say the least.

Granted, democracy – which we in Kenya subscribe to and enjoy – gives us the license to express ourselves freely.

However, as is the case with all human pursuits and ideologies, freedom too has its limits. Immoderately expressed, it is likely to infringe on the comfort of others, which is an outright anathema and pockmark of likely barbarians.

True, not every Kenyan subscribes to the precepts of what some refer to as polite society. Indeed, every society on earth has its share of modern-day Neanderthals who are likely to irritate humanity’s more temperate lot. Therefore, expecting uniform restraint and decorum in a whole citizenry’s conduct is downright presumptuous.

That is why you cannot rule out the possibility of a snide remark thrown at a leader by some heathenish character even without any provocation whatsoever.

While that is not strange, turning such misadventures into a chorus of potty-mouthed wags at every marketplace is defiling the soul of a nation, no less. Let’s face it; there are inalterable symbols of statehood that deserve solemn regard and unwavering respect whatever the circumstances. The presidency is one of those.

We choose leaders who appeal to us through a democratic process. Our choice is our right. Maturity, therefore, demands that we allow others to make their choices without undue coercion from anyone.

The bizarre tendency of shouting down our leaders, whether they were your choice or not, is as noxious as it is objectionable. It is misplaced heroism to chest-thumb for participating in such an abominable act let alone instigate it.

Every self-respecting human being has a duty to apply a sense of self-censure in a society to which we are all members deserving of peace and respect. Intolerance and disrespect towards leadership expressed in public is akin to cutting one’s nose to spite the face. It is also an act of sheer political pettiness.

Political persuasion aside, we have a country we call home to keep and protect. Leaders will come and go. Many are leaders who start weak and finish strong. Similarly, there are those who start strong and limp badly towards the end of their tenures.

True, many Kenyans are reeling under inordinately – perhaps also unprecedented – hard economic times within our collective recall, thanks mostly to global dynamics. That, nonetheless, shouldn’t be an open warrant for us to imprecate our motherland wholesale and throw the baby with the bathwater.

As we come to terms with the pangs of the hard times a struggling economy has handed us, we should hold our horses a little tighter and restrain ourselves from irresponsible behaviour. We owe ourselves the ideal Kenya we dream of and deserve. But before then, we must go through the necessary reforms whose fruits we are now only beginning to reap.



