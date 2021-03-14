Points to mull on rollingout Covid-19 vaccination

Many in Kenya are celebrating the March 2 arrival of the first million doses of the expected AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine delivery, courtesy of the multi-agency Covax facility, led by the World Health Organization (WHO), with Unicef playing a pivotal role. Half a million frontline workers will get the jab.

However, some key questions arise. The first is on the regulatory front. By the time a medical technology is brought to the market, it has been tested on a carefully selected group of people of roughly 3,000 to 4,000 under strict clinical trial conditions to establish the safety and efficacy of the technology.

The effectiveness or performance of the health technology under real-life conditions needs to be established. Most technologies are not tested on children or pregnant women. But under real-life conditions, pregnant women, especially in the first trimester or unaware of their status, might get the jab.

The Covid-19 vaccines received conditional marketing approvals and still need to demonstrate a good safety profile under real-life conditions with all the health system’s vagaries. This requires a robust pharmacovigilance system that collects information on who is receiving the vaccine and any adverse events and also the quality of the products so that any issues can b identified and addressed.

Supply chain management

The second major issue is supply chain management. This requires careful considerations of the quantities of the vaccines needed and the relative advantages and disadvantages of the various vaccines on offer and prequalified by the WHO, including their cold chain requirements.

There are also manufacturing lead times, legal requirements around liability and when orders are placed and delivered to optimise a vaccine’s shelf life. You do not want a ‘fresh’ batch to expire on you!

The third is public education and advocacy. There is a lot of (mis)information on the vaccines — from the outright whacky to the mildly plausible. The government says Covid-19 vaccination is voluntary, but there are fears for those who shun the jab. In Israel, those vaccinated against Covid-19 will reportedly get a green passport, raising the question of access to services for those who are not.

Lastly, the private sector’s involvement in improving access to medical technologies, such as vaccines and drugs, is well documented. “Private sector” is a catch-all for a multi-faceted group of actors, whether for profit or not. Strategies to engage the private sector to improve access to medical technologies are not a one-size-fits-all, but depend on the actor.

Introducing subsidies at a suitable level of the supply chain and having a fixed retail price at its end has been shown to work and only needs to be explored. Private-not-for-profit actors can be engaged, especially in public education and advocacy.