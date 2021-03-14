Points to mull on rollingout Covid-19 vaccination

Covid-19 vaccine

A nurse administers the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Kakamega. The Ministry of Health has revealed that Kenya expects to receive a second batch of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Abdinasir Amin

Public health specialist

Many in Kenya are celebrating the March 2 arrival of the first million doses of the expected AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine delivery, courtesy of the multi-agency Covax facility, led by the World Health Organization (WHO), with Unicef playing a pivotal role. Half a million frontline workers will get the jab.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.