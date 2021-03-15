PM Mutua: Gut bacteria link in cure for autism cure

The Autism Society of Kenya projects the prevalence of the condition in the country to be four per cent. Children suffering from autism spectrum disorder (ASD) display unusual social behaviours, such as being reclusive and exhibit slow learning capabilities. The condition affects brain development, and parents with ASD children need a lot of resources to manage their activities.

Scientists have shown a link between gut bacteria and ASD. Gut bacteria synthesise bioactive compounds, carried from the gastrointestinal tract to the brain via the bloodstream. The compounds regulate brain development with some, such as propionic secreted by Clostridia bacteria in the gut, slowing down formation of neurotransmitters, the chemicals needed in the brain for effective coordination of its signals.

Children with ASD have less of some important gut bacterial species needed for proper brain development. Bifidobacterium, predominant in non-ASD people, is less expressed in the children; so is the Prevetola bacterial species.

Germ-free mice

In an experiment, scientists transplanted bacteria from children with ASD into germ-free mice. The mice displayed social behaviours common among the children with ASD — like repetitive behaviours, taking much time to groom and avoiding social gatherings. When the mice’s gut bacteria was restored, ASD-related social and learning difficulties were ameliorated.

Kenya has a high rate of malnutrition among children, which leads to stunted growth. Diet affects gut bacteria diversity and richness. The study shows poor diet can negatively affect the growth and development of a child’s brain. Indeed, ASD incidence could be increasing partly due to the impaired gut-brain axis occasioned by less production of gut bacterial chemicals.

There is a need to focus on gut bacteria as a preventive and management measure for ASD.