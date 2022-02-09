PM Mutua: A protective gene variant against Fatty liver disease

Fatty liver disease (FLD) is a condition that has a spectrum of presentation ranging from simple steatosis to liver inflammation and fibrosis. It has 25-60 per cent heritability but only about six per cent of genetic variants have been associated with the condition heritability. More genetic variants need to be investigated for the design of novel therapeutic drugs.

FLD is the leading cause of liver damage. In the next 10 years, the number of people expected to be suffering from FLD-related fibrosis will double, increasing risk of widespread liver cancer and liver collapse. FLD is marked by abnormal flow of fats, hepatocytes, into liver cells. The cells either multiply to accommodate extra fat, a condition called hyperplasia, causing liver ballooning, or enlarge, causing hypertrophy, with subsequent liver inflammation and fibrosis. The cells also exhibit abnormal de novo fat synthesis.

Alcohol, obesity and diabetes are among the risk factors but non-alcoholic FLD does exist, as observed in children and non-alcohol-drinking adults. Drugs that target liver metabolism to reverse FLD exist but none is authorised for its treatment. In a current study, a gene identified as PDS3, which codes for protein named PDS3, was associated with FLD.

The gene exists in three alleles and causes amino acid substitution in position 186 in PDS3 from Lucine to Theronine; thus we have 186L, L186T and 186T alleles with 186L being the dominant one.

Liver hepatocytes-expressing 186L and L186T had higher fat accumulation compared to the homozygous recessive allele 186T. Silencing of the dominant gene variants by use of small interfering mRNA substantially reduced fat accumulation in liver hepatocytes.

This novel finding is critical in view of the large proportion of obese people with high risk of FLD. Kenya has a national obesity risk of 7.5 persons in every 10.

Drugs that target down-regulation of PDS3 expression in the liver not only reduce the clinical burden arising from LFD but also risks for liver cancer, cirrhosis and damage occasioned by FLD.