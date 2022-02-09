PM Mutua: A protective gene variant against Fatty liver disease

Fatty liver disease

Fatty liver disease is the leading cause of liver damage.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  PM Mutua

Immunologist

Fatty liver disease (FLD) is a condition that has a spectrum of presentation ranging from simple steatosis to liver inflammation and fibrosis. It has 25-60 per cent heritability but only about six per cent of genetic variants have been associated with the condition heritability. More genetic variants need to be investigated for the design of novel therapeutic drugs.

