Plug the gaps in housing Bill the

The Kenya Kwanza administration has shown a commitment to addressing the existing housing deficit in the country. The plan envisages delivering 250,000 new homes annually and growing the number of mortgages from 30,000 to 1,000,000, thereby increasing the percentage of affordable housing supply from two per cent to 50 percent by 2027.

The Affordable Housing Bill 2023 represents a strategic attempt by the government to develop a pool of resources geared towards the provision of affordable housing. The Bill was first tabled in parliament on December 7, 2023 by the National Assembly Majority Leader, to plug gaps raised by the High Court.

The fundamental concept of the Bill is the contentious housing levy; first introduced in the Finance Bill 2023 under Section 84. In November 2023, the High Court rendered it a blow, terming it as unconstitutional, primarily for its opaqueness and discriminatory nature.

Efforts have since been made by the Bill to establish a legal structure for the affordable housing levy and address concerns raised by the High Court. Nevertheless, certain aspects of the Bill necessitate additional consideration.

First, it is notable that the strategy for ensuring monthly deductions for the housing levy in the informal sector remains unclear. While it's straightforward to deduct from salaried Kenyans with pay slips, the same cannot be assumed for those without such documentation. It is therefore crucial for the government to provide a clear explanation of how it intends to ensure optimal compliance in the informal sector.

Secondly, the Bill needs to explicitly outline all circumstances warranting exemptions from mandatory contributions to the Levy. As it is, the Bill does not expressly specify a list or provide clearly defined criteria for exemptions from the Levy.

Thirdly, the government should refrain from directly engaging in unit construction to mitigate potential citizen losses and avoid potential financial risks through government led projects, as well as to ensure timely project delivery.

Fourth, the funds collected should be used only towards the acquisition and provision of land, development of supporting infrastructure and strengthening the mortgage plan.

Fifth, the proposed penalty in the Bill, set at three per cent of the total unpaid amount to be remitted to the Fund, has sparked concerns over its severity. Finally, these recommendations are essential for refining and enhancing the effectiveness of the Bill.



