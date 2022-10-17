Please spare our children agony of bars near homes

In the past couple of weeks, there has been heightened discussion over closure of social joints established in residential estates. But why would an investor choose an estate as their most preferred location for a bar or other entertainment joint?

The Alcoholic Drinks Control Act (ADCA), 2010—or the ‘Mututho law’, after the man behind its legislation by Parliament and also chaired the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) board, John Mututho.

To many, this law introduced some sanity in the operation of alcohol-dispensing outlets when it prescribed their operation hours. Unbeknown to the public, however, is that within this law lies the critical role of community members to decide whether or not bars are located within and near estates.

The Act had established what was known as District Alcoholic Drinks Regulation Committees, which were responsible for licensing bars and related businesses. It expressly provided for inclusion of three members of the district in the committee. With devolution, counties were established, and the function of licensing liquor outlets was devolved.

Some counties, especially those that have enacted the Alcoholic Drinks Regulation and Licensing Act, provide for sub-county alcoholic drinks control and licensing committees. For instance, the Nairobi County law provides for three residents of the sub-county to be in the committee.

Businesswise, and in the spirit of taking services closer to the people—so to speak—bars in estates offer the most convenience to revellers. And that translates to tidy profits, especially during weekends. But on the flip side, this portends nuisance to families, especially children, who have to contend with noise, unruly behaviour and all other manner of ills associated with alcohol intake.

In November 2018, High Court Judge Chacha Mwita ruled that it was illegal for bars to operate near schools and residential areas. He grounded his ruling on Article 42 of the Constitution, which gives everyone the right to a clean and healthy environment free from pollutants such as noise.

Proximity to schools

Article 12 (1) c of the ADCA clearly spells out proximity of the entertainment joints, specifically to schools. They should be established at least 300 metres from any nursery, primary or secondary school or other learning institution for persons under 18. Justice Mwita also said selling liquor in residential estates further violates the residents’ right to privacy guaranteed under Article 31 of the Constitution.

Communities have a critical role of not only creating a conducive environments for the family unit but also maintaining their peace and quiet. The Children Act expressly talks about “Protection from drugs and substance abuse”. Children should never be exposed to alcohol, leave alone the resultant insolent behaviour associated with its consumption.

Communities have a pivotal role in determining where entertainment joints are located because they stand to be affected the most by the decisions.