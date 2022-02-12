Please be kind to other people on the internet

Early in 2018, just as my career was picking up, I got my first snarky comment. An online user commented on my physical appearance.

For a novice in content creation, this hit me hard. It was the first time I had received a negative comment based only on my appearance instead of the content I had put out. This didn’t sit well with me.

A few months later, the unwarranted comments took a toll on me and my mental health. I wondered why random strangers would go out of their way to be unkind.

As a creative, I had chosen to share my talent with the world, and I felt the least they could do was to at least appreciate the effort made!

As these thoughts weighed on me, I chose to seek the services of a therapist. I was not in a good place mentally. Every day, I would wake up seeking to make people happy yet I could not experience this same joy.

I am still in therapy. Things are easier for me as I have developed a thick skin with time and experience. However, once in a while, the negative comments get to me.

As the world marked Safer Internet Day on February 8, 2022, I wondered what we could possibly do to make the Internet a little more habitable for everyone.

Public sensitisation and education are some of the surest ways to get people to understand what is wrong and what is right.

The government may not censor what is being said by everyone due to freedom of speech, but I believe regulations are in place to ensure that everyone’s rights are upheld. The public needs to be sensitised about these rules and the consequences enforced.

Brands and the corporate sector also have a role to play in creating safer online spaces. Internet providers and telecommunications companies should be actively involved in creating campaigns that educate users about their services.

Partnerships between brands and influencers or local content providers can push this message in an entertaining way. In this way, the focus shifts from how bad the Internet can be to the potential it carries. There is so much good in the digital world and I believe this is what Safaricom is trying to do through BAZE Videos and Music.

Influencers and content creators

Influencers and content creators, media personalities, politicians and the clergy have their own roles to play as well. If you have a voice in your community, then it is upon you to censor what you put out there.

Recently, the Media Council of Kenya released a report that showed a majority of Kenyans no longer rely on traditional means of communication such as TV and radio but get most of their communication and entertainment from the Internet through mobile phones.

This shows the kind of power that influencers have. So, take charge of your content, showcase what you want, avoid controversies and put out only good content.

Having said that, rarely will you find influencers and content creators trolling one another. Content consumers on the other hand are big on speaking their minds at all times, without much care for the feelings of others.

They do this while forgetting that they are the ones benefitting from and enjoying the content. They should also be as invested in the well-being of the artists. There are no two ways about this. Positive feedback goes a long way, not only in encouraging the artist but in creating a safe space for everyone.

Freedom of speech is a term that comes up when talking about online space. Question is, just how free is it supposed to be when the rights of others are infringed on? This freedom can remain unregulated, but individuals should make the deliberate decision to be kind. So, before you post, retweet or share that hateful comment, remember to please be kind.



