Planning your estate critical in family business

Family-owned businesses make up a significant proportion of the crucial private sector. They, therefore, make a considerable contribution to economic growth through the creation of employment opportunities, consumption of goods and services, payment of taxes among other direct and indirect economic and social benefits.

Globally, some of the well-known family-owned businesses include Walmart Inc, Tata Group, Bershire Hathaway Inc and Ford Motor Company. These are large conglomerates, some listed in securities exchanges and operating across multiple countries. The “2021 EY and University of St Gallen Family Business Index” shows the largest 500 family businesses generate $7.28 trillion (Sh728 trillion) in revenue and employ 24.1 million people globally.

Kenya has many family-owned businesses spanning a wide array of essential sectors. They face myriad challenges in their day-to-day operations but one key issue which has proved to be the Achilles’ heel of several family-owned businesses in the recent past is lack of proper succession and estate planning. This has, in some cases, led to total or partial collapse, leading to loss of value which was created over many years of hard work and sacrifice.

The creation, preservation and transition of family wealth across generations requires proactive and intricate planning. In realisation of the fact that taxation could be a major hindrance during inheritance and estate planning, the government has provided various tax incentives or exemptions that can assist families in estate planning.

Transfer of assets

Estate planning entails the transfer of ownership of family businesses to the next generation. It is, thus, essential to minimise the tax burden during the transfer. Firstly, group reorganisations which do not involve the transfer of property to a third party are potentially exempt from capital gains tax and stamp duty. This is an avenue that family businesses could utilise in dealings that only entail transfers between existing family members.

Secondly, property which is transferred or sold for the purpose of administering the estate of a deceased person, where the transfer or sale is completed within two years of the death or within such extended time as may be allowed in writing, is also exempt from capital gains tax.

In a bid to encourage the creation of family trusts which tend to be professionally run and managed the government introduced several incentives. The transfer of title of immovable property to a registered family trust is exempt from capital gains tax. This is in addition to exemption from capital gains tax of property transferred or sold for the purpose of transferring the title or the proceeds into a registered family trust. The income or principal sum of a registered family trust is exempt from income tax.

Lastly, transfer of assets between spouses; between former spouses in a divorce settlement or bona fide separation agreement; to immediate family; to immediate family in a divorce or separation agreement is exempt from capital gains tax.