Planning and implementing mega irrigation schemes is no walk in the park

Over the past 70 years, African governments, with the support of multinational donors, have invested huge sums of money in mega-irrigation schemes. The main intentions invariably are to enhance food security, stimulate economic growth and reduce poverty, especially among rural communities.

Yet despite the billions of shillings invested in these projects, many of them have underperformed and even collapsed. A 2021 study led by Thomas Higginbottom from the University of Manchester, which investigated 79 irrigation schemes across Sub-Saharan Africa, found that most had consistently failed to deliver on the anticipated extent of agricultural land under irrigation.

Of the 79 examined, only 20 achieved 80 per cent of the planned irrigated area, while 16 were completely inactive. With such glaring underperformance, have donors and governments paused to reflect on the cause of these failures, and the way forward?

Often, factors such as scheme size and climate change are alluded to as causes for project failure. However, studies have shown that there is no relationship between these factors and the likelihood of scheme failure, other than climate change may exacerbate collapse of schemes that were already deteriorating.

Rather, the persistent underperformance of irrigation projects is a reflection of issues that cut across planning, implementation, infrastructure development and governance. The lessons from the study include the following.

Financial support

First, over-optimistic projections based on plans hurriedly conceived by governments eyeing financial support from donors and partners inevitably fall short of their goals. Benefits are overpromised while costs are understated. Political interference worsens the situation whereby anticipated costs and returns are manipulated to secure funding and project approval. Often, as early as the construction phase, costs surpass the projected estimates.

Second, under-funding has a cascading effect on upkeep of infrastructure. The study found that some projects had been neglected in the hope that funding would be made available in future for rehabilitation.

Additionally, cost overruns inhibit the construction and facilitation of supplementary agricultural facilities that are often the final components of irrigation schemes’ economic viability. For example, lack of cooling/storage and processing facilities results in post-harvest losses that could have been averted. The complete failure of the Sategui-Deressia scheme in Chad, due to breakdown of adjacent rice mills, is a case in point.

Third, the majority of large-scale irrigation schemes in Africa are handled by centralised government agencies that are underfunded and poorly resourced as well as lacking in technical and institutional capacity to run the projects. Unavailability of data on rainfall and other local agronomic knowledge further contributes to project failure.

Conversely, countries that effectively manage their land and water resources are more likely to have irrigation schemes that succeed.

Fourth, owing to the need to address food security, emphasis has often been on growing low-value grains under irrigation. Governments’ prioritisation of staple grain production, especially rice and maize, can alleviate hunger and reliance on imports. The flip side of this, however, is that low-value crops do not generate economic returns on production. Sustainability of the projects is thus further undermined.

Mega-irrigation projects

In short, lessons from the study remind us that mega-irrigation projects are complex, expensive, and demanding and their implementation is not a walk in the park. Unless intentional reforms are made, mistakes of the past decades will continue to be repeated.

Perhaps it is time to decentralise the governance and management of irrigation water resources. Perhaps we need to move away from constructing new mega-irrigation schemes altogether.

In Israel, for example, ‘drip-irrigation’, whereby plants are watered directly onto the roots, has been hailed as a wonder invention. It is cost-effective, water-saving, easily managed, increases crop yield and above all, protects water aquifers from pollution.

By shifting from a top-down approach to farmer-led, small-scale irrigation schemes, the Manchester study has demonstrated that the livelihoods of local communities will improve, incomes will increase and water management will be enhanced.