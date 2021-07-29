Plan well to create liveable communes

Nairobi Expressway

The ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway along Waiyaki Way in Westlands on this photo taken on April 3, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Dennis Abuya

Urban planner and manager

What you need to know:

  • Urban planners become the key people to love such cities when nobody else can or is able to.
  • Urban planners thus become the advocates for and voice of the marginalised and ensuring equity across all social classes.

There have been famous slogans and hashtags about how Kenyans express their love for their country, especially when our sports people excel in competitions. This hasn’t expressly been revealed by urban experts, either through confession or radical love for the places, people, communities and the country they plan for.

