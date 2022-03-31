Plan family for better life

In the 1960s, Kenya recorded an average number of 8.1 children per woman. That improved over 30 years to 5.4 children per woman in 1990s. But owing to scarcity of land and other resources, we need to keep improving; by 2050, the population will be 83 million, from a projected 54 million.

Unless we employ effective family planning methods, families will lack living space and adequate land for sustenance. Effective family planning and birth control contributes to good living, such as reduced maternal and child deaths. It also improves economies, as we are able to budget for the little resources we have. Sizeable families are able to afford gainful child education, health and nutrition.

Family planning keeps girls in school, preventing teenage pregnancy. When families can cater for their members, adolescent girls will not engage in transactional sex. Parents have time to discuss sexuality issues with the children — unlike in families with many children, whose situation is worsened by poverty, underpaid casual labour and misunderstandings due to financial constraints at home.

Unfounded fears

With the increased use of modern contraceptives among married women, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. However, we need more strategies to complement that, including community education, poverty eradication, women empowerment, male involvement in family planning and higher budgetary allocation to reproductive health, as well as training and motivational incentives for community health volunteers and family life education.

It is said education is power. Community education will dispel rumours and myths about family planning. It will save men from unfounded fears, like of vasectomy causing impotence and children with deformities. Population control is everyone’s job. It is the duty of national and county governments to ensure adequate contraceptives are available at health facilities and health providers are continually trained on provision of birth control.