Pick production over trade

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto receives vegetables and fruits from small-scale traders from Githurai at his official residence in Karen on October 21, 2021.

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Samuel Mwanza

Finance consultant

Mebik Consultants Ltd

What you need to know:

  • We need to ask ourselves; is there a way we can do to lower the cost of production?
  • Are there incentives other than fiscal which we haven’t explored and which we can offer to improve production climate in Kenya?

In a democracy like Kenya’s, it is the duty of the electorate to listen, examine and analyse what the politicians are saying and doing as it qualifies them to retain or sack them from their political seats which they occupy. Right now, politicians are up and running to convince the electorate on how they are best suited to retain their political seats or even go for higher ones. 

