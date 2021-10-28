Pick production over trade

In a democracy like Kenya’s, it is the duty of the electorate to listen, examine and analyse what the politicians are saying and doing as it qualifies them to retain or sack them from their political seats which they occupy. Right now, politicians are up and running to convince the electorate on how they are best suited to retain their political seats or even go for higher ones.

One of the major issues of discussion occupying the political space is how the economy will be fixed. Some politicians are talking about setting aside huge monies to grow small businesses while others are pledging an allowance to poor families to sustain them.

But these leaders seem unawake to the fact that businesses thrive not because they have stocked, but because the citizens have money in their pockets to purchase. Let it be noted that it is the purchasing power which drives the economy and not how much stock is held in the stores.

I don’t think Kenya has had a shortage of traders ever. Now this is the number the leaders seek to increase. What Kenya has always lacked is innovators and manufacturers of finished goods, hence the reason why our country have always run on a negative balance of trade since time Independence.

We need to ask ourselves; is there a way we can do to lower the cost of production? Are there incentives other than fiscal which we haven’t explored and which we can offer to improve production climate in Kenya? What competitive advantage can we advance to our farmers and manufacturers? What are our neighbours getting right which we are not?

If Kenya prioritised improving the factors of production over those of trade, it wouldn’t be difficult to grow our GDP, hence citizen’s purchasing power.

This is the message that we need to send to our politicians: While it is good to fund the SMEs to grow them, it is far more imperative to seek ways of growing the purchasing power of our domestic consumer market, which will increase consumption and, consequently, grow production from SMEs.