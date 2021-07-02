Pesticide myths and lies standing in the way of sustainable farming in Kenya 

Pesticides

A farmer sprays pesticides on his farm before planting at Tegat Farm in Elburgon, Nakuru County in this picture taken on April 08, 2021.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  Martin Njoroge

Programme Officer

Kenya Organic Agriculture Network

What you need to know:

  • One of the myths is that modern farming relies on pesticides to ensure a good harvest.
  • This myth is churned out constantly through vernacular stations.

Pesticide imports have more than doubled in the past five years in Kenya. Indeed, recent studies prove significant pesticide residues are present in our food.

