Pesticide myths and lies standing in the way of sustainable farming in Kenya 

Pesticide imports have more than doubled in the past five years in Kenya. Indeed, recent studies prove significant pesticide residues are present in our food.

Farming is a multibillion-dollar business for multinationals. The doubling of pesticides was a carefully engineered outcome. Farmers are always looking for an edge in the unforgiving jungles of production and marketing, where myths find fertile ground.

One of the myths is that modern farming relies on pesticides to ensure a good harvest. This myth is churned out constantly through vernacular stations. And as Nelson Mandela said, “If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his own language that goes to his heart.”

Pests, diseases and weeds occur on farms because there is usually an imbalance. Using pesticides is akin to treating symptoms without addressing the root cause.

Research shows use of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) achieves better results in the long term than synthetic pesticides. Agroecologically managed farms experience far less pest, disease and weed pressure. A study in Cameroon found the more informed farmers are, the more they embrace agroecological methods.

Environmental degradation

Another myth is that for any type of farming to be profitable, use of pesticides is essential.

Contrary to the myth, however, use of pesticides negatively affects profitability in the end through environmental degradation and killing of beneficial insects such as bees and other macro and micro fauna.

Agroecology increases farm diversity and establishes a balanced ecosystem, suppressing pests and diseases.

The third myth is that large-scale farming is not possible without pesticides. This myth is paired with the one that states organic farming cannot feed the world and pesticides are necessary if we are to end hunger by 2050.

More than 90 per cent of global food production is by farmers with less than 2.5 acres! In Kenya, small-scale farmers grow most of the food. Our farmers are faced with climate change challenges such as erratic rainfall, high pest and disease incidence and unsustainable farming practices.

In large-scale farming, agroecological methods such as crop rotation, cover cropping and minimum tillage, organic farmers were found to be more productive. The premiums that come with certification offset the initial costs of conversion. A six-year study conducted in Thika and Chuka from 2007 showed in the medium-term, agroecological systems are more profitable.

Chemicals worsen environmental pollution, health costs, high carbon emissions and add residues to our food and animal feed.

Not all is lost, though. The agrochemical firms might have the financial muscle, but that will not be enough to silence the awakening conscience of informed farmers, traders, retailers and consumers, all gravitating towards sustainably grown food.