Pesticide management can tackle climate, food security

Agriculture has gained significant attention during high-level discussions on climate change. The Africa Climate Summit and Africa Food Systems Summit, both held in early September, and other similar platforms have rightly highlighted the importance of sustainable agricultural practices in mitigating climate change.

While Africa has the potential to feed the world and itself thanks to being the planet’s largest arable land, rising temperatures, extreme weather events, plant pests and diseases leave millions of Africans experiencing hunger and malnutrition. A 2022 UNCTAD report says nearly 60 per cent of the Africa’s population experience food insecurity.

FAO says to satisfy the growing demand, driven by population growth and dietary changes, food production will have to increase by 60 per cent by 2050—which can, notably, be achieved thanks to the use of plant protection products (that is, pesticides and biopesticides) recognised for their long-term role in sustainable agriculture and in ensuring food safety and food security.

As this must be achieved without jeopardising our ecosystems or compromising human health and safety, it is essential to recognise that the road to sustainable agriculture involves a combination of technological advancements, policy reforms and collaboration.

It is in this context that CropLife Africa Middle East has launched the Sustainable Pesticide Management Framework (SPMF) in two significant agricultural countries in the region, Kenya in 2021 and Morocco in 2022, to address the intertwined challenges of climate change, sustainable food systems and food insecurity.

Over $13 million is being invested by the industry over five years in the proactive long-term engagement whose core ambition is to protect human health, safeguard the environment and optimise agricultural productivity.

It is based on reducing reliance on highly hazardous pesticides; increasing innovation; and ensuring responsible and effective use of plant protection solutions.

The successful implementation of SPMF so far is thanks to two key ingredients. One, its localisation. Africa’s agricultural systems vary significantly between regions; it is imperative that any green transition strategies is adapted to local contexts.

Two, the collaborative approach. Coordinated efforts with key stakeholders along the food supply chain is key, and farmers, researchers, policymakers and other decision-makers can work together to create a sustainable resilient agricultural sector that not only increases productivity but also safeguards the well-being of communities and the environment.

Ahead of COP28, leaders’ conversations must centre around finding a balance between transitioning to sustainable food systems while guaranteeing food security and preserving farmers’ livelihoods.

We must attain a prosperous agriculture sector capable of feeding an African population expected to double by 2050 yet meet sustainability goals.

That requires legislative frameworks that foster agricultural innovation; green transition strategies adapted to local contexts; removal of illegal harmful pesticides from the market; jointly reducing the risks of pesticide use; and public-private partnerships.



