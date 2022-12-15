People with disability too have reproductive rights

More than 80 million people are differently abled in Africa, including those with mental health conditions and birth defects, the UN says.

People with disabilities are frequently shown how to live, “educated” on whether they should have children and whether they should have sex.

They are de-sexualised yet these people deserve accessible, affordable comprehensive reproductive and informed reproductive health care, including abortion services.

Barriers like access to transport, unaccommodating infrastructure, forced sterilisation and the legal authority to make decisions prevent people with disability from exercising their reproductive freedom. The inequality needs to be addressed.

People with disability are likely to live in poverty. Insurance covers are not inclusive to facilitate the provision of safe abortion services to those in need, which is likely to lead women with disability to seek backstreets abortions.

People with disability are at a heightened risk of sexual abuse. Pregnancy is likely to exacerbate their health issues or create new ones, depending on the type of disability. Often, abuse may not be reported to law enforcement.

Hospitals are not an exception. Service providers are ignorant of the specific challenges this group faces. People with disability health care needs in some areas are non-existent. There are assumptions that they are infertile, or incapable of having sex.

Abortion is basic care needed for healthy living.Being denied an abortion undermines physical and mental health. Studies show that a woman denied an abortion reports worse health outcomes up to five years later compared to those who had the service. Denying access to abortion care could impact people with disabilities as they may be seeking to leave an abusive intimate partner.

Every pregnant person must be able to exercise reproductive autonomy. Laws, policies and the medical community should respect their decisions.

This maternal health crisis needs to be addressed to ensure people who so choose can have healthy pregnancies, including ensuring abortion care and method of choice are accessible options.

The community and government need to ensure the environment in which pregnant people make decisions about whether or not to carry it to term is transformed, hence advancing rather than jeopardising the rights of women, including those with disabilities.

To end the many cases of unintended pregnancies and unsafe abortions among people with disability, we need to ensure access to sex education and other information about reproduction.

We must also constitutionally reaffirm that people with disabilities have access to all human rights and fundamental freedoms, including access to safe abortions.



