People’s lack of discipline is our undoing

Almost two years down the line, Covid-19 is still a threat, the discovery of vaccines notwithstanding. But while most other countries have contained the spread of the virus, Kenya is at a standstill. That demonstrates our lack of disaster preparedness.

Our country is full of ideas, knowledge and the required light to overcome the pandemic despite lack of the necessary facilities. The policies are in place and health protocols lucid enough for all to follow. But not implementation.

Politicking

The Ministry of Health continues to elaborate the several measures that should be put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus but those supposed to oversee the practical aspect of the statements are actually the ones flouting them — in the full glare of the public. What do you expect of the citizens when leaders are criss-crossing the country and politicking, unperturbed?

The ban on gatherings seems to be only on paper. We cannot be free of the pandemic when unprotected multitudes still throng the streets in the name of a show of solidarity with their leader.

What happened to the hand wash buckets and soap that were to be always placed at strategic positions in our towns and cities? Who is to control the thousands of Kenyans who turn out in large numbers to bury their dead?

Self-discipline

However, among the missing weapons in the war on Covid-19, the most important is self-discipline. Although European countries have suffered huge loss of lives and economic ruin due to Covid-19, the measures that they have put in place against the pandemic have yielded fruits worth celebrating — thanks to personal discipline. Putting on a face mask is not an act of obedience to the authority but a matter of taking care of oneself. We risk losing many more lives if we do nothing as regards discipline.

We all desire good health but the way we respond to warnings and advice in matters health shows the contrary. It is time we had a shift of mind-set so as to overcome the grim situation.



