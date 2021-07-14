People’s lack of discipline is our undoing

Political rally

People attending a campaign rally in totals disregard of Covid-19 rules. The ban on gatherings seems to be only on paper.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Maraba

MSc Management and Leadership student

University of Pecs, Hungary

Almost two years down the line, Covid-19 is still a threat, the discovery of vaccines notwithstanding. But while most other countries have contained the spread of the virus, Kenya is at a standstill. That demonstrates our lack of disaster preparedness.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Charles Onyango-Obbo: How greatness of African art conflicts with its artists’ misery

  2. Macharia Gaitho: Why the 'Big Three' should step aside

  3. Kaltum D. Guyo: No one individual, group or family has a monopoly on the presidency

  4. Makau Mutua: We’ve failed to weed out ignorance

  5. Gitau Warigi: It’s time Uhuru dealt with mess in Jubilee

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.