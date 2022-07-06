Penalise candidates who use state resources to conduct campaigns

Less than two months to the August 9 general election, Kenya finds itself in a very unique situation: The pertinent issue of abuse of state resources in partisan campaigns has been cited by luminaries across the political divide.

The second and last term of the Jubilee Administration comes to an end and with the 2018 “Handshake”, there is technically no opposition or incumbency advantage. The two presidential frontrunners, who are the leaders of their respective coalitions, are, to a certain extent, prone to abuse state resources placed at their disposal.

Towards the end of May, the electoral agency directed that government vehicles and other state resources illegally deployed by politicians in their campaigns be impounded. That was a direct response to the detention of a Kimilili CDF vehicle that had been branded and was being used by the area MP in his re-election campaign.

Similarly, there have been accusations and counter-accusations between the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party and Kenya Kwanza Alliance, which accuse each other of mobilising public resources, both money and hardware, for partisan political ends.

Re-election chances

Admittedly, any government will exploit incumbency and/or exposure to state resources to further its chances for re-election. This is to be expected and, to some extent, we may have to accept it. The question is, at what point does “harmless” politicking turn into destructive abuse of power, and why do some politicians engage in the latter behaviour?

The first question must be discussed and determined in each polity. The second is complicated. But part of the answer is that the less politics is influenced by a winner-take-all approach, and the more confident incumbent politicians are of regaining the power lost in democratic elections, the more likely they are to build a system focused on due process rather than their short-term costs.

Gives them a head start

State apparatus is wide enough to include all state and public resources put at the disposal of incumbents for public purposes. But these should not ordinarily be used for campaign purposes. They are public properties which, if used by the incumbents or their favourites, gives them a head start way above the resources available to other contestants.

Holding party meetings and activities in government houses, whether at the national or county level, is also an abuse of state resources. Involvement of government officers paid at the public expense in partisan campaigns gives undue advantage to incumbents. It implies that such candidate is using public resources to finance his campaign—resources not available to the opposition.

In the 2017 General Elections, the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) observed that the suspension of the Campaign Financing Act 2013 and the absence of campaign expenditure ceilings and lack of accountability mechanisms created an uneven playing field for parties and candidates during the campaigns. Use of state resources in campaigns—including propagation of party ideals and promises at official government functions—was recorded.

Recorded instances

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) recorded numerous instances of misuse of state resources in 16 counties. This primarily involved the use of county and national government vehicles to and from campaign events, including one military helicopter in Makueni County.

Creation of an unfair playing field in any electoral process through introduction of undue powers and resources—such as unregulated campaign finances that facilitate the electoral campaign of one candidate over the other, or to promote one idea over others—severely undermines political competitiveness, erodes public confidence in its legitimacy and is a major compromise to its integrity.

IEBC should step up surveillance and election campaign monitoring to stop the malpractices and sanction candidates violating the electoral code of conduct and regulations.



