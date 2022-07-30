Peace, political stability are priceless assets

Kenya has made commendable progress in its quest to become a vibrant democracy governed by the rule of law where enterprises, communities and individuals can prosper.

We are days away from the August 9 elections and the country has never been calmer and more committed to peaceful elections than it is today.

Though we still don’t have a perfect track record when it comes to curbing poll disputes and irregularities, our electoral and judicial institutions today enjoy strong public confidence after years of reforms and capacity building.

Our main international partners have also expressed confidence that the elections will be credible and peaceful.

We must, however, remember that this progress can be lost in a few short weeks if we do not safeguard peace and political stability.

Sad episodes

Elections in Kenya remain a period of high tension. Our painful past, including sad episodes such as the 2007 post-election violence and earlier electoral skirmishes, should remind us of our collective and individual duty to uphold peace.

Peace and political stability are key ingredients in driving sustainable economic and social progress.

It is, therefore, critical that, starting with our political leaders and opinion shapers, down to ordinary citizens, we promote constructive political debate in these crucial last days to the polls.

We must not allow rogue politicians, baseless propaganda, voter bribery and other misdeeds to create a bad reputation for all leaders.

Public service is a high calling that in most cases determines the rise or fall of communities, regions and even entire nations.

We should not view this or any future election as a popularity contest but should instead promote a political debate that focuses on important issues that can take the country forward.

Politicians should reach out to all corners of society and all players in the economy, including the business community, for views on the best way forward.

The private sector and investors have tremendous value to add to national discussions.

We, for example, need predictable and fair policies, regulations and taxation for enterprises, cognisant of the role the private sector plays in supporting communities through the production of goods and services and provision of employment.

This means that, regardless of the political camp that will form the next government, there needs to be continuity and improvement in the policies, laws and regulations affecting different industries.

In the capital markets, for example, we need to fast-track privatisation of selected state-run enterprises via the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

This will help increase activity in our capital markets and help the government raise additional funds without increasing taxes.

By bringing in institutional investors, parastatals that undergo privatisation will also improve their governance standards and management quality.

We must also avoid excessive pessimism. Kenya faces many economic and social challenges, but we have time and again proven to be highly resilient.

In the last two years, we’ve faced unprecedented global challenges.

These include Covid-19, skyrocketing inflation, supply chain disruptions, political instability, climate shocks, the Russia-Ukraine crisis and Western-Chinese tensions.

Despite these headwinds, Kenya remains the preferred investment destination in the region.

The Economic Survey 2022 shows that our GDP grew by 50 per cent over the last five years, from Sh8.23 trillion in 2017 to Sh12.09 trillion in 2021.

We have also seen huge transformations in infrastructure and dozens of strategic investments in energy and electricity, rail, roads, ports and telecommunications.

There are well-founded reasons to be optimistic.