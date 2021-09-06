Patients deserve same level, if not better, of service

The attitude of hospital staff and the amenities offered have a huge impact on a patient’s satisfaction. If the attending clinician is rude, or if the wait to see the physician is too long, a patient may lose confidence in the facility.

While hospitals are unlikely to start placing bedtime mints on pillows, that shouldn’t deter staff from going above and beyond in customer service. More consumers are looking for a health care provider that can offer them the best experience for their money.

Increasingly, hospitals are being held to the same customer service standards in other industries. A poor experience risks losing a customer who might have returned for additional health care needs.

Customer service isn’t just about money, it’s got a lot to do with good sense. The patient should be at the centre of care. A 2013 study found that patient-centered care results in higher patient engagement, which is associated with better patient-perceived health outcomes.

Unlike other industries, a hospital’s customers don’t usually choose to be there. Understanding this is crucial because staff often interact with customers who are uncomfortable or unfamiliar with the procedure.

Maximum satisfaction

Excellent customer service means making patients comfortable. The industry is all about ensuring maximum satisfaction. According to the latest Cisco survey, 70 per cent of patients feel delighted when doctors address their queries over the telephone.

Customer service can be a small detail — the difference between giving an analgesic shot with a smile and delivering it without — can cast a positive light on a painful situation. As we move towards value-based care, hospital surveys are being considered as an indicator of patient satisfaction. The Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) standardised survey measures patient perspectives on care quality, including communication with administrative and medical staff.

The results of this survey help determine which hospitals are allocated annual medicare funding. Hospitals that have a cultural focus on outstanding customer service don’t have to worry as much about the HCAHPS survey because they’re already working toward patient satisfaction.