Passing Bill on referendum is not sufficient

Last week was an uplifting one for supporters of the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2020 — better known as the BBI Bill — after the document was near-unanimously approved by county assemblies. It will now proceed to Parliament and, once approved, Kenyans will vote for it in a referendum, whose conduct and adoption is where the real work is.

Britain’s taxing experience with the Brexit referendum deal is a recent example of how approving the call for a referendum is one thing and implementation a totally different ballgame altogether. IEBC will, for instance, need to fill its staffing and stated budgetary gaps of Sh14 billion to conduct the plebiscite.

This comes as the country grapples with an unprecedented financial low as a result of a heavy public debt burden, corruption and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Common purpose

And when all is said and done, there is the big question of whether this referendum will be a linchpin to Kenyans’ challenges: The vexatious tribalism, inequality, election disputes and corruption.

Shall we truly see the nation rise to ideals with a common purpose, identity, history and vision, complete with a level playing field for prosperity? Or it will be just another prodigal and empty promise?

The opposers of the bill are already seeing other things: A desire for power grab, mutilation of the Constitution and a final attempt by the Jubilee government to return Kenya to the days of dictatorship, impunity and misuse of State machinery to inhibit human rights and media freedom like in some of the neighbouring countries.

The weight of disappointments from past efforts to build bridges is also creating sceptism: From the freshness of Independence to multipartism, the Kibaki moment in 2002, the 2010 Constitution and the TJRC report all appear as squandered opportunities for true national transformation. These are issues that need addressing as the BBI debate gains momentum.