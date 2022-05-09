Party system in dire need of reform

A record 7,213 independent candidates have been cleared to contest various electoral positions in the August 9 General Election. Most of these participated in the party nominations but due to the flawed processes, failed to secure party tickets. They thus negate the true sense of independence.

The truth is that party nominations were shambolic and devoid of democracy. This political season has also witnessed an unprecedented use of the so-called negotiated democracy and direct nomination of the blue-eyed boys and girls of party honchos.

This approach is retrogressive, undemocratic and archaic. It denied many candidates the right to face each other in competitive nominations, forcing many to seek recourse as independent candidates. The electoral body now has to grapple with this dilemma brought about by political parties.

The favouritism and blatant opaqueness in granting political party certificates to those in the good books of the party leadership provides the second explanation to the high number of independent candidates. Those who could not be removed through direct nominations or negotiated democracy were cheated into a duel with the party favourites. Most were unaware that like Sisyphus, who was condemned to push a boulder everyday of his life only to see it roll down again, and again, they would go to nowhere.

Gateways to richness

Aside from this, political offices have become the gateways to richness and fame. This partly explains the stiff competition and high number of players interested in partaking of the pie. Many people are driven into politics because of avarice. We suffer from a dearth of people seeking political offices [in the interest of] servant leadership.

Bargaining chips

We have been told repeatedly that our political parties have their owners. This is true. It has been a feature of our political parties since the advent of multi-party democracy. Divergent opinion has no room in our parties, which are only active during the election period. Otherwise most of the times, they are dormant with a few instances where the owners use them as bargaining chips for rewards from the government.

Sadly, the party rank and file are blind to these shortfalls. The owners have gone a notch higher this time round, dishing out nomination certificates either to the highest bidders or those on the bright side of the leadership. What an apology of the democratic process!

Our electoral process yearns for transparency and accountability in all phases. We’ve paid lip service to democratisation in how we elect people to political office. Democracy has been used as a bogey to hide the malpractices that underlie our electoral system. Right from the party level to the national electoral body, ours has been an antithesis of democracy.

Many ills have affected how we elect leaders to political office. This informs the many petitions, which like the sea of independent candidates we have in the pre-election period, that usually come after the elections.

Time is opportune to recalibrate the operations of our political parties. Let’s borrow a leaf from mature democracies and make political parties accountable to their members. Moreover, the major parties are now getting lots of finance from the taxpayers. It’s time we saw these parties doing activities that help them to contribute to the political progress of our society. We need to do away with the hero worship that is prevalent in our parties today.

Our political process

Citizens have a democratic right to take part in elections in varied ways. This is a fact. However, we should find a way of sieving those to stand for political offices. Jokers and other busybodies should be swept away. Many of the independent candidates would fail the test if other conditions were placed for the offices they want to be elected to.

We need to accord the hallowed leadership offices due respect. Let’s zealously uphold the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution. Seriously, how can we have over 50 candidates presenting themselves to vie for the presidency?

On a similar note, can we explain why we need a whole 106 governors,147 senatorial, 110 Woman Rep,958 parliamentary and 845 ward rep independent aspirants, not forgetting the plethora of candidates from the many political parties?

It’s clear that something is amiss in our political process. Does it not send a message on the high rate of unemployment and underemployment in the country?

Our political and economic system is crying for a change. Let’s begin with sanitising our electoral process and party system to make them democratic.