Party rebels resisting expulsion are earning salaries fraudulently

The expulsion of six jubilee senators for indiscipline has captured the nation’s attention for several reasons.

Even though the move has been suspended by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) until cases filed are heard and determined, the issue of party discipline is an important issue worth examining.

In 1966, when the then Vice President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga jumped ship and formed an opposition party (KPU), the then Constitutional Affairs minister Tom Mboya orchestrated a series of legal steps that ultimately required that a member of Parliament who decamped from the party that sponsored them to Parliament had to relinquish their seats and seek a fresh mandate from the electorate. In what was dubbed “Little General Elections” in 1969, many MPs who had defected to KPU lost their seats.

Then came the Daniel arap Moi era where party discipline was strictly adhered to. In those days, there was the Kanu Disciplinary committee led by the late former Karachuonyo MP and Kanu Chairman David Okiki Amayo.

Expelled

Appearing before this committee was feared even by Cabinet ministers. One could lose one's position in a twinkle of an eye. It is alleged that some legislators even knelt before members of the committee as they pleaded for clemency. It was unthinkable to go against the party and still survive.

After Raila Odinga failed to wrestle the mantle of Ford Kenya leadership from Michael Wamalwa Kijana in 1994, he opted to form his own party, the National Development Party (NDP). He resigned as MP for Lang’ata. He then sought re-election as MP on the NDP and won. This is what lawmakers who are deemed to have left the parties that sponsored them to the August House should do.

ODM attempted to expel some MPs but several months down the line, these legislators are still serving. Several MPs have parted ways with parties that sponsored them.

The courts play a major role in ensuring that these legislators continue to serve after falling out with their parties. Most of the ‘rebel’ legislators have filed cases in court to block their expulsion. This erodes certain values as far as political parties are concerned.

Since a party draws its members from the public, it is incumbent upon the public to defend their parties when it comes to gross misconduct by an MP.

The Constitution provides for the recall clause, where the electorate has the recourse-of recalling a serving MP due to a misdemeanour. That is what should happen in situations where the courts have stalled the party route of expelling a serving legislator.

Sycophancy

The impunity with regard to party disciplinary matters should not be allowed to persist. A party ought to subscribe to certain ideologies. Any member who decamps to another is deemed to have stopped subscribing to its ideologies.

It is time our legislators evaluated their reasons for serving in the hallowed grounds of Parliament. It seems as if most of them are just there to earn perks that come with the job. How does one explain this constant shift of positions?

Sycophancy has ensured that legislators swing to the side where their survival is guaranteed-regardless of the position of the parties that sponsored them to the seats that they hold. This kind of indiscipline is a recipe for chaos.

Parliamentary democracy is secured in the 2010 Constitution. Nonetheless, this constitutional privilege should not be misused by serving legislators.

That amounts to fraud. We have to embrace discipline, especially those who are serving in leadership positions. To do otherwise is a dereliction of duty and ought to be reprimanded. Legislators are not indispensable to the rule of law.