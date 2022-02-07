Parties should support PWDs to vie in polls

People with disabilities (PWDs) have been sidelined in the campaigns for the August 9 general election and are not sure to be nominated either.

PWDs lack capacity and endure harmful attitudes. They face a lot of stereotypical attitudes as they are played down and not treated as part of the team in politics. Money is another challenge, because running an election campaign without significant resources is extremely difficult.

Women PWDs have even worse difficulties participating in politics as they are even more discriminated and seen as incapable to lead. They should be taken into consideration when supporting women’s political participation. PWDs are frown upon and those who show an interest in vying for a seat are not given support by the political party leaders. The campaigns do not favour them as the rostrums are not built for easy access for them to the dias.

Election violence

It is difficult for the PWDs to use their cars or cars that are custom-made to host them. Sometimes, election violence hinders PWDs from participating in electioneering since it is difficult to move away quickly during the fracas. The language used is sometimes not accommodative to them. Their opponents take advantage of their disabilities and negatively mention them in a bid to gain political mileage.

Other contestants are sponsored but not people with disabilities, although they also lack finances.

Some offices of political parries are not accessible to them as some are on upper floors of buildings without a lift.

Parties should nominate PWDs and support them financially. They should waive registration fees for them and facilitate their campaigns to prove that they support them. That will strengthen the capacities of PWDs by advocating political participation for them.



