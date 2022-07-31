Parties should give more details on how they intend to fight graft

In all the four manifestoes released by presidential candidates, corruption seems to be a major issue. They have indicated their intention to fight graft. What may not be encouraging, however, is the depth to which the matter has been tackled.

Many people tend to focus on the funds ‘lost’ to corruption. This amount is no doubt significant and various estimates exist, including the Sh2 billion a day as noted by President Kenyatta a while back. What does not get as much attention is the role corruption plays in undermining economic progress. I’ll give two examples that touch on two areas that have been presented as key to our economic recovery: agriculture and manufacturing.

In agriculture, Western markets – where we intend to export our produce –require certification proving quality and traceability of the exported products. One reason that keeps countries such as Kenya from growing their market share is the corruption in the issuance of such certificates and lax controls that, for instance, saw Kenya export immature avocados last year. Unless such corruption and indiscipline is managed, the promised growth for instance in the horticultural exports will likely remain a pipe dream.

Economic effects

In manufacturing, corruption has made the survival of legitimate businesses almost impossible. Manufacturers have had to contend with requests for bribes before registration, unfair competition from competitors, illegal imports and counterfeits.

In addition to the loss of public funds and its role in inhibiting development, corruption in tax collection means that we are unable to collect adequate revenue needed to fund our projects and repay our debts. Beyond the economic effects, corruption also has ramifications on the social front, where it undermines the provision of services such as health and education. It suffices to say, therefore, that any party that does not plan to effectively fight corruption does not also plan to achieve any of the stated promises in its manifesto.

Various suggestions and plans geared towards the anti-corruption fight have been presented. Whereas they are all good and well-meaning, there are questions as to whether they will work.

The most extreme suggestion is the public execution of offenders. Punishment does work and has worked elsewhere in deterring corruption. The main challenge is in effectively detecting, investigating and prosecuting corruption in a consistent manner so that punishment is not just meted out on a token few and is commensurate to the offense. Research shows that it is the likelihood of punishment and not its severity that is the strongest factor in curbing corruption.

This leads to the second and probably most suggested solution across the manifestos – strengthening the bodies that are mandated to fight graft. It is not in doubt that these institutions have over time suffered from inadequate budgets, lack of independence, and lack of clarity on mandate among other challenges.

Whereas there are many other initiatives that will help in the fight, two are critical. The first is culture. It is impossible to put in place measures – commonly referred to as ‘controls’ in accounting – that would completely eliminate fraud and corruption. The persons mandated to enforce these measures cannot be everywhere, every time.

Numerous opportunities

Secondly, people can always collude to override any measures that are instituted. As such, the fight against corruption can only be won by first convincing the general citizenry to shun, report and prevent the vice. There was scope for the political parties to give more details in their manifestos on how they intend to set aside resources and rollout a well-coordinated drive to advocate and build awareness in a bid to win over hearts and minds.

The second measure is technology and data. We live in the information age where more and more data is available and its analysis and dissemination is much easier. With the various investments made in areas such as IFMIS and digitisation of lands, courts and company registries, there are numerous opportunities to further automate processes such as procurement, application for services and payment of fines to reduce physical contact with officials.

Automation will also allow the institution of service level agreements on matters such as duration of time taken in processing payments or issuance of title deeds as an example.

Further, opportunities exist in data analysis to pick out outliers for further investigation and in developing and implementing measures such as supplier shortlisting and prescribed price lists.

Corruption impedes democracy and the rule of law. We need sound political goodwill and cultural change.