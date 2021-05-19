Parliament should salvage the BBI Bill

MPs

Kenya National Assembly in session.

Photo credit: File

By  Adhere Cavince

Kenya has been thrown into a moment of political anxiety following the High Court’s verdict that the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020, popularly referred to as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), was irregular, illegal and unconstitutional.

