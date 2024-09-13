Parliament must safeguard public interest

Fiscal constitutionalism is the legal framework governing how governments manage public resources, including taxation, borrowing and spending. It provides the basis for ensuring fiscal discipline, accountability and transparency in managing public finances. In Kenya, fiscal constitutionalism should, in theory, ensure that the State’s financial practices align with constitutional principles, including public participation, planning and access to information.

However, currently, the core principles of fiscal oversight are undermined by political expediency. Fiscal constitutionalism rests on several pillars, with planning, public participation and access to information being critical. Planning is the foundation of prudent fiscal management. A government should have clear and strategic development goals that guide its spending and borrowing practices.

This ensures that resources are allocated efficiently, avoiding wasteful expenditures and excessive borrowing. Public participation ensures that citizens have a say in the fiscal decisions that affect them. This allows them to contribute to budgetary decisions, hold the government accountable and ensure that public funds are used in ways that reflect their priorities and needs. Unfortunately, public participation often exists only on paper. Access to information, protected under Article 35 of the Constitution, is essential for public participation and oversight.

Citizens need access to accurate and timely information on spending, borrowing and taxation to meaningfully participate in fiscal decision-making. However, access to fiscal information is limited. One of the most glaring weaknesses in Kenya’s fiscal management is the failure of Parliament to effectively represent citizen interests. Parliament is constitutionally mandated to provide oversight, ensuring that the Executive remains fiscally disciplined.

However, recent trends indicate that Parliament has become a rubber stamp for the Executive, approving excessive borrowing, tax hikes, and questionable spending. Political loyalties seem to supersede the duty to represent the public. Parliament’s failure to impose fiscal discipline can also be partially attributed to the Constituency Development Fund, which gives parliamentarians direct access to resources. This has had the unintended consequence of making MPs beholden to the Executive.

The current state of fiscal mismanagement in Kenya calls for urgent reforms. Parliament must be reminded of its constitutional duty to safeguard public resources and prioritise the interests of citizens. To achieve this, a systemic overhaul is necessary, starting with the disbandment of the CDF. However, these changes will not happen without civic vigilance.