Parliament must expedite vetting of new Defence CS

The world over, the Defence Ministry is a sensitive and security-oriented docket.

This is even more so in the conflict-ridden Great Lakes and Horn of Africa regions. All around, the signs of active or simmering conflict are only too clear

In war-torn Somalia, militants and clan militias run amok with Islamist radicals and government forces in a life-and-death duel for the nation’s soul.

Ethiopia, for a long time the beacon of hope in black Africa and proud headquarters of the African Union, is clearly on the brink with the internecine war in Tigray daily aggravated by forays from neighbouring Eritrea, stocking ancient and long-simmering grievances.

South Sudan remains a work in progress, as the bright promise of independence gave way to unending conflict, war, hunger and economic stagnation that even its sizeable deposits of oil have failed to stem.

Further north, Sudan’s political turmoil festers, oscillating between strongman rule and nascent democracy that is yet to take root.

One can only thank God for the relative security and stability of the East African Community (EAC), even though news from the DR Congo-Rwanda border bespeaks an unfolding security nightmare.

In Kenya, the region’s military powerhouse, the new President, in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, said Kenya would contribute troops to the East African Standby Force (EASF) in Congo to fight the marauding M23 rebels and help to stabilise the country.

The deployment was agreed upon in June by the EAC conclave of Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and the DRC and endorsed by the EAC Summit.

This is a combat deployment—unlike the peacekeeping forces deployed in the DRC for the UN Stabilization Mission in DRC (Monusco), established by UN Security Council Resolutions 1279 (1999) and 1291 (2000) to monitor the war. President William Ruto says regional stability means a lot to Kenya as it will contribute to its stability, peace and security.

Last weekend, I joined politicians, professionals, clan elders, religious leaders and youth from northern Kenya at Serena Hotel to thank President Ruto for nominating Garissa Town MP Adan Bare Duale as the Defence Cabinet secretary.

Experienced and consummate

Duale’s appointment is not out of the blue. In the 2007 General Election, he won the Dujis Constituency seat on an ODM ticket to soon become the first northeastern MP to be appointed assistant minister—in the Livestock ministry.

As Majority Leader of the National Assembly, he had such an eventful tenure that many Kenyans were sad when he was forced out.

He is an experienced and consummate political leader with a track record of public service.

Duale was the only senior politician from the Raila Odinga-leaning northern Kenya who stood with then-Deputy President Ruto and his UDA party during the August general election.

His political friendship with the President dates back to the formation of the United Republican Party (URP), which merged with former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s The National Alliance (TNA) party to form the Jubilee Coalition that won the 2013 and 2017 elections.

Parliament should, without undue delay, ratify Duale’s appointment so that he can get down to tackling the grave security challenges in the region.