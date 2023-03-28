Parents’ reps must stop endorsing illegal levies

Fears are emerging that parents’ association officials are pushing their fellow parents to the wall with the unscrupulous endorsement of additional levies in schools.

Many are colluding with school administrators to exploit parents, yet they are expected to serve the interest of the parents.

These representatives have gone to bed with the head teachers and are increasingly being used to support decisions such as raising motivation fees for teachers, purchase of items such as uniforms from specific suppliers and purchase of reading manuals from teachers at costs determined by the schools.

The officials are coached to instil fear of dismal performance if the teachers are not “motivated”.

Another ruse is that ‘motivated’ teachers would tailor notes from approved textbooks to ensure that the learners pass with flying colours.

“The school has come up with several projects to ensure your child performs well and this requires that you pay Sh10,000 per year towards the welfare of teachers, non-teaching staff and the students,” a message from one school to parents read in part.

Though the letter has the school’s logo, it is signed by the parents’ association chairperson and not the school principal.

Till number

The bank account number provided is different from the one where parents should channel school fees. There is even the option of a ‘till number’.

It is unfortunate that the parents’ representatives hide behind the Third Schedule of the Basic Education Act, which provides for the ‘Establishment and Functions of the Parents Associations’ to sanction illegalities.

For instance, although the Act gives the parents’ associations powers to explore ways to motivate the teachers and pupils to improve their performance, some head teachers have managed to convince gullible parents’ representatives that these options only mean monetary support.

The government has made it clear that any additional levy must be submitted to the Ministry of Education for approval.

Failure by the government to release capitation funds on time doesn’t shift the burden to the parent unless the funds will be refunded when Treasury finally remits the allocations to schools.

The challenges posed by the government’s 100 per cent transition policy cannot be an excuse for head teachers to seek money through the backdoor. Some PA chairpersons blatantly use the schools’ official letterheads to send the financial demands, complete with tight deadlines, to parents.

Besides the need to review the Education Act to fix the areas that appear vague, the process of picking parents’ reps must be above board, as school administrators often manipulate the elections.

Parents’ reps must desist from breaking the same guidelines they are expected to insulate parents against. The government must also enforce the law once its guidelines are broken.