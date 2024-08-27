Paralympics: Cheer team in a way that will foster inclusivity

When the 2024 Paralympics Games start today in Paris, Team Kenya, currently camping in Compiegne in the host nation, hopes to register a better performance than it did during the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The Kenyan team comprising 14 athletes and seven guides will participate in five disciplines; athletics, rowing, power lifting, cycling and taekwondo.

The Paralympics Games come hot on the heels of the Olympics Games in Paris during which the world witnessed a media frenzy and heightened public enthusiasm.

This same enthusiasm should be replicated in the para games. We should be ready to cheer our gallant Paralympians and celebrate their great talent.

I look forward to seeing the photos of our athletes splashed on front pages of our dailies and extended airtime during the prime time news.

Appropriate training and resources

Media plays an important role in amplifying and disseminating information and awareness of what is happening around us, and this includes social networks.

The right to sport and recreation is provided for in the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Persons with Disability Act of 2003. The law obligates the State to ensure that persons with disabilities have opportunities to organise, develop and participate in disability-specific sports and are provided with appropriate training and resources.

Sporting activities should also be made available to persons with disabilities without discrimination while ensuring accessibility of the sporting spaces. This, however, does not always happen and persons with disabilities remain marginalised in terms of access to sport.

The framing of news by media during Paralympic Games will also matter if we are to achieve the inclusion agenda. Opinions of the journalist and the language used can potentially shape a negative public perception.

Drive the right narrative

Euphemisms like “abled differently” and “athletes with special needs” are usually viewed as politically correct, but in the real sense, go a long way in implying that these athletes are being accorded special treatment. These terminologies reinforce discrimination and reporters should avoid them.

Similarly, the way a journalist constructs the story by portraying athletes with disabilities as doing extra-ordinary and over glorifying their performance just because they have a disability is wrong. Athletes with disabilities are just as capable as everyone else.

The media should help drive the right narrative through parasport. I challenge the Kenyan media to give enough coverage to Paralympics 2024. I also challenge fellow Kenyans to follow Paralympic athletes and other parasport role models on social media.

The Kenya National Paralympic Committee should also intensify their publicity by engaging the mainstream media and members of the public through their social media pages. Inform Kenyans on what is happening and share the paragames schedule with the public on time.

Go Team Kenya, go! I wish you all the best.