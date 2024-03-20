Paradigm shift to sustainable politics needed

Sustainable politics is an emerging movement dedicated to safeguarding the environment through economic development.

It’s a platform used by politicians to seek votes, However, Kenya’s prevailing narrative has often prioritised political power over essential elements of the environment — such as quality of air, purity of water and overall living conditions.

The concept is in its infancy; its progression focuses on enhancing societal well-being alongside environmental conservation. The aspiration for a prosperous future merged with the imperative of economic growth.

This necessitates active involvement from corporate sustainability leaders, urging a shift from a politico-centric identity to that of a functional and economically dynamic nation.

The roles of the ordinary citizen and corporations in shaping a sustainable society is core to sustainable politics.

The institutions that have historically held the balance — families, local communities, the great faith traditions, government and our shared sense as a human community — are crumbling.

The massive environmental degradation, economic inequality and institutional collapse confirm why we need a just sustainable environment.

Sustainability extends beyond environmental factors; it involves multiple sources of power and fragmented authority of a broad political construct.

To address this complexity, corporations, as key stakeholder, must engage in sustainable politics aligned with the public value to avoid undermining institutional legitimacy and stifling civic engagement.

There is a pressing need for a clearer definition and understanding of sustainable politics underlying principles.

Fundamentally, sustainability is a societal-level concern centred on resource management, guiding decisions for the future. The goal is to forge a Kenya that is both economically sustainable and environmentally resilient.

This requires an understanding of political economy, emphasising continuous growth in sustainability through equity, integrity, fairness, collaboration and human values.

But we must institutionalise democratic processes in diverse societies yet preserve existing practices.

Acknowledging that sustainable societies result from good policies and the development of political economies based on mutual benefit is a crucial tool to deal with the inherent complexity and contradictions.

Central to providing essential sustainable politics is leadership by offering a fresh perspective on the political landscape, through collective efforts and holistic approach.

Effective leadership in both the political space and the corporate sector is essential in leading the initiatives of sustainable development.

When all the concerned are unified and with a steadfast dedication to a shared purpose we have the opportunity to forge sustainability ingrained as a way of life.

Only when we prioritise our shared values over individualistic greed can we turn the page of sustainability from being a mere goal but a reality.