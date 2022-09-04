Outgoing county bosses must give account of term

About half of the 47 governors were voted out on August 9 and they handed over power to new office holders. But they left office without giving a report of their tenure.

The new governors’ first responsibility is to provide a report on the county’s assets. This is according to the rules gazetted by then-Devolution and Planning Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri. But the rules have a gap: Compliance by the outgoing governor.

This responsibility has proven to be more complex than it sounds if the example of Governor Simba Arati of Kisii County is to go by. The new governor flagged missing vehicles belonging to various county government departments and the county assembly.

He also realised that some of the county vehicles had third-party insurance cover yet records showed they were comprehensively insured. The predicament was climaxed by a discovery that there were 256 drivers on the payroll against 82 functioning vehicles.

Mr Arati, who took over from James Ongwae, has been made to bear the yoke that his predecessor’s regime is responsible for.

County transition rules ought to be amended. The outgoing governors should give a financial report of their tenure, attached to an inventory. These will not only serve the purpose of accountability but also provide insights into their operating performance and financial mistakes. The incoming governor will get guidance on planning and seal loopholes that the former missed, hence efficiency.

The transparent nature of published data exposes a side of an outgoing governor that is often kept under wraps. Openness and willingness to leave behind a clear record is comparable to sharing aspects of one’s personal life with another person. There is a considerable amount of trust and respect that comes with it, and the result is quite often a closer and more dependent relationship between leader and electorate. The supreme quality of leadership is integrity informed by good character and a work ethic.