Our type of political competition the bane of Kenya’s development

Kenya’s August 9 General Election has begun in earnest. The political parties have rolled out their processes to identify candidates for various electoral seats.

All the parties are using a mix of methods to identify candidates. Boardroom discussions, sanitised as consensus or negotiations, top the list in the strongholds of the main parties. Voting for candidates by party members is another. There are also the favoured few candidates, who are given tickets without competition. These are the special ones. They will be required at the national level for presidential campaigns.

But the cheese has moved. There are strong independent candidates who will give everyone a run for their money, no matter what. In fact, the list of independent candidates has continued to grow. The independents, if many win their seats, may become a big group that will not be ignored in the National Assembly, the Senate and the county assemblies.

Legal but...

These methods for identifying candidates are legal. The methods are in line with the constitutions of these political parties, as well as the law governing how parties identify their candidates.

But the fact that they are legal and in line with the law does not mean they are good for our democracy and development—not at all.

How the parties apply the law and implement their constitutions is the problem. There is limited level of transparency in how they are doing this.

No agenda

First, the parties are already conducting primaries without providing information on their policies, their agenda for change, and agenda about governing Kenya. All of them have rolled out their primaries and even, allegedly, recruited members without providing adequate information on their policies.

There are campaign promises, statement by politicians, but these are not party manifestoes. Parties, therefore, recruited members without presenting a blueprint for their programmes.

Secondly, many parties have been lying about party membership lists. Before rolling out the nominations, it was public knowledge that some voters appeared in party registers as members, yet they had not voluntarily agreed to be recruited into membership of any party. Some found themselves in membership of parties whose policies they did not know or understand.

There are allegations, different in kind, about how this happens. It is said that several years back, some officials of political parties compiled the lists of their members from lists provided by security guards in buildings where people record their contact details as they enter facilities where such information is required.

Thirdly, the parties are going for competitive elections without providing the public with any information about how they will govern. It is taken for granted even by voters that things will go on and be the same. No one is sure of how any of the parties will govern. Yes, some of the leading politicians have talked about some policies, but these policy thoughts are not shared by the rank and file. This is the problem.

This failure to identify what needs to be changed is the result of normalisation of many things that are wrong. For instance, mediocrity is accepted as something normal in public institutions. You are out of place if you are not mediocre. And because mediocrity is normal and acceptable in public institutions, no one is ready to bell the cat.

The signals of trouble for Kenya’s development are evident in party nominations. Politicians are getting ‘direct’ tickets to contest elections without an agenda or a blueprint for parliamentary constituencies or even county governments. Political parties are also encouraging contestants to discuss and agree on who should drop out from a race.

Of course, those stepping aside do so on the assumption that they will be appointed to different posts if their presidential candidates win the election. On this alone, we certainly know that creating patronage networks has begun.

Just like after the 2013 and 2017 elections, the 2022 government, irrespective of who wins the election, will be rich in networks of patronage. Those stepping down are being purchased with patronage. Those getting direct tickets are being purchased with patronage. What they will do in their posts, having been purchased with patronage, is anyone else’s guess.

Campaign financing

Those providing campaign finances or fuelling the many choppers we see in the sky every day will fight to get their money back. They will get, among other things, contracts for infrastructural works, including roads.

And because they will be seeking to make rents – to get back their money at a good margin – they will not do quality work. Again, we know this because we see the poor quality of roads by contractors we saw at campaign fundraising events from as early as 2002. This is when the opposition intensified fundraising for the purpose of defeating Independence party Kanu. From then on, fundraising was normalised.

Ailing institutions

How the parties conduct their primaries exposes the challenges that many other public institutions in Kenya face. The weaknesses the political entities have demonstrated are even worse in many other institutions. However, it is rare for us to give attention to these institutions and their challenges. Yet, the effectiveness and quality of institutions are important for development.

The importance of effective institutions is one lesson everyone learnt from the government of President Mwaki Kibaki between 2003 and 2007. The Coalition Government of President Mwaki Kibaki and Prime Minister Raila Odinga provided useful lessons on the importance of institutions and inclusive politics in national development too. But the coalition government also provided useful lessons on how not to form a coalition government. This is a story for another day.

A point to underline is that the political parties are providing a bad account of what is to come after August 2022. The ringtones from the party primaries provide sufficient reason to worry about whether the government that will come to office will bother about development or about paying back the loyal group of party supporters and financiers.

Again, it is evident that from 2013 to date, the type of development projects around the country are typically rent-related. They are projects that give funds for payment to influential and powerful individuals as payback or in preparation for another election.

As mentioned earlier, the quality of projects will always provide evidence on whether rents were paid out or not. And if not quality, then changes in design will reveal it all.

Panacea

How do we correct this messy linkage between politics and development? There is no shortcut. People should put pressure on national leaders to behave right and realise that Kenya is more important than their short-term vision.

Citizens should put pressure from below on these individuals running for office, or getting selected to run, so that they at least identify aspirations for a better Kenya.

Local-based small groups such as self-help organisations, community radio stations, and local media in general can play an important role in demanding accountability from these politicians. They can exert pressure on those running for the post of MCA, for instance – or even those who will win – to develop long-term vision for their villages and wards.

Pressure can begin growing from below through joint efforts of citizens. But as I have said before, the partnership between national CSOs, the media and the progressive opposition leaders that helped make this work is no more.

All the same, it is easy to invent new agency to put pressure on these politicians. Left on their own, they will fulfil their individual interests and forget about society.