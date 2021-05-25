Our tax policies need an overhaul for a good business environment

By  Phyllis Wakiaga

CEO

Kenya Association of Manufacturers

What you need to know:

  • Good tax systems and citizen participation in governance ultimately lead to the achievement of economic development goals.
  • The Covid-19 pandemic has forced businesses to re-evaluate their operations by focusing on building their resilience.

The only way a nation can succeed in bridging the relationship gap between its citizens and the government — enriching the quality of our democracy and reducing apathy — is through the institution of efficient and fair tax systems.

