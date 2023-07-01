Our security agencies will defeat al-Shabaab terrorists

The recent attacks on civilians in Lamu and parts of North Eastern Kenya, attributed to the al-Shabaab militia, have raised questions in some quarters on Kenya’s alertness in dealing with the upsurge of terror attacks in parts of the country.

The sporadic attacks – characterised by Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) assaults and ambushes on security convoys, security camps, patrols and escorts and intimidation of local communities — have surfaced after a considerable lull brought about by the successful disruption of the terror group’s operations.

Tremendous gains

While sections of the public may be anxious about the recent spate of attacks, our security experts have since devised strategies that have returned tremendous gains against these terrorists.

The telltale evidence for this is the calm and peace experienced in major economic hubs, especially Nairobi, from the days when incessant IED attacks would find their way to even public transport vehicles.

Our forces pushed back the terror group to the border towns, where it has carried out sporadic attacks as a crossover from its bases in Somalia.

Security agencies returned to the drawing board to build on the lessons of the Westgate and Garissa University attacks. They devised a synergised way of functioning to build on strengths and address weaknesses.

A multi-agency team known as the Special Operation Group (SOG) was formed to track down and neutralise the enemy.

The team’s capabilities include tracking the militants' movements via vehicular and foot patrols, sometimes trekking for hundreds of kilometres for days to accomplish a mission.

In addition, the local members of the National Police Reservist (NPR) outfit were established to infuse local knowledge in the execution of operations carried out by SOG.

This was informed by a careful and continuing analysis of the enemy’s tactics and the vast and challenging terrain the terror groups exploit, sometimes posing as herders and honey-gatherers.

The SOG has been able to refine its intelligence system – picking out militants’ whereabouts, modus operandi and weaponry capabilities – to inform precise and timely responses to threats.

And while intelligence cannot be 100 per cent foolproof due to the dynamism of the threat, this strategy has led to many more thwarted attacks.

Lest we forget, the enemy we face is a terrorist outfit defined by hatred. They hate progress and have previously tried our will by attacking our citadels of economic advancement, such as Westgate Mall and the Dusit Complex.

They have no regard for the freedom and democracy or the religious tolerance we enjoy in Kenya.

Cultic doctrines

They are a bloodthirsty lot trying to advance an utterly twisted logic on Islam. They hate Christians, Jews and all Muslims who reject their cultic doctrines. They are rejected by their own communities but impose their will by instilling deadly fear in men, women and children.

They use their militancy to exercise power to kill innocent non-combatants and are averse to all forms of reason.

They have an increasing tendency to adopt fluid approaches and use unconventional warfare, such as attacking innocent citizenry, which is less predictable. Terrorists do not regard justice and fairness; they fight dirty as long as they achieve their goals.

Our understanding of the enemy has informed our fightback.

We are applying a multi-faceted approach, ranging from increasing resources for artillery, logistics and manpower to the agile such as the support our security teams receive every day from ordinary citizens.

We have increased the agility of our forces to deter and counter planned attacks, reduced bureaucracy in acting on intelligence and quick decision-making to give our troops the upper hand.

This approach has repeatedly neutralised the plans of the enemy against our nation.

It has worked numerous times and tilted the scales in favour of our security agents in this unconventional war.

Given that the economic impact of terrorism is enormous, there is no doubt that counter-terrorism measures need to be adequately resourced.

This is why the statement by the Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on the purchase of new artillery to aid the counter-terrorism efforts is a welcome relief to many.

Enhancing our cache of sophisticated weaponry and protective gear for personnel on the frontline of the risky counter-terrorism job, enhancing their mobility and technical capabilities, as well as increasing their numbers, will significantly improve the government’s efforts at securing the country. Indeed, both the Defence Cabinet Secretary and the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki have reiterated the government’s commitment to relentlessly pursue the terror outfit both within and outside the country to annihilate them, therefore removing the thorn in the flesh of the region’s peace and development.

On June 20, I spent the day in Ijara alongside Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and the regional and local security chiefs, community leaders and ordinary citizens.

We were on our continuing quest to secure our nation and its people.

Collective will

I have had numerous such engagements since taking office and now have no doubt in my mind that the efforts of the security agencies to decimate and defeat terror elements are unequivocally supported by the collective will of the Kenyan people.

That will is incontrovertible.

Our tree of freedom was watered with blood, and no one should make any mistake; our resolve to protect our nationhood and our vigilance on the liberty bequeathed to us by courageous forefathers will be eternal.