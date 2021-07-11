Our medics deserve better

The alleged suicide of Dr Lydia Wahura, 35, on June 15 has once again brought to the fore the plight of healthcare workers. Due to the nature of their work and, more imperatively, working environment, they are more likely to suffer from mental health issues. Together with security officers, they deserve special attention.

Not long ago, another young doctor, Stephen Mogusu, succumbed to Covid-19 – but not before he lifted the lid on how he was neglected by the state in terms of low remuneration and poor working conditions. He did not even have health insurance. The government intervened belatedly after an outcry.

The public healthcare sector is in ICU. That is why poor Kenyans die in their numbers from easily manageable ailments. Most health facilities are just well-done buildings (put up at an exaggerated cost) but without the proper facilities and enough qualified personnel to offer quality healthcare.

Devolving the health function, though a noble idea, brought with it a myriad challenges. It is no longer abnormal for healthcare workers to go unpaid for months. Besides, most county governments don’t provide adequate protective gear.

Gaps in public health

Why, then, do we act surprised when healthcare workers take their own lives or waste away due to alcoholism? How can a nation be healthy when its healthcare workers are not? Ironically, we can get funds to gift politicians high-end vehicles!

Let the authorities promptly address the critical gaps in public health. Human resource management should be handled by the national government, medics given access to counselling services and the health sector allocated a higher budget.

Hippocrates said, “Wherever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love of humanity.” We ought to treat our healthcare workers better. They may cut and patch up our bodies, separate conjoined twins and restore hope to the limbless by fitting prosthetics but the bottom line is, they are still human.