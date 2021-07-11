Our medics deserve better

The public healthcare sector is in ICU. That is why poor Kenyans die in their numbers from easily manageable ailments.

By  Sammy Gatere

Operations manager

Pride of East Africa Ltd

  • Due to the nature of their work and, more imperatively, working environment, healthcare workers are more likely to suffer from mental health issues. 
  • Most health facilities are just well-done buildings but without the proper facilities and enough qualified personnel to offer quality healthcare.

The alleged suicide of Dr Lydia Wahura, 35, on June 15 has once again brought to the fore the plight of healthcare workers. Due to the nature of their work and, more imperatively, working environment, they are more likely to suffer from mental health issues. Together with security officers, they deserve special attention.

