Our library systems are still old-school

There have been many changes in our system of education in the past 20 years. Of all the greatest changes, the provision of free textbooks in secondary schools still ranks as the greatest Kenyan triumph.

Hitherto, many students could not afford textbooks. Some schools bought a few that had to be shared at a ratio of 4:1. This was a terrible time and many students did not perform well.

As soon as the government began the provision of free textbooks, everything changed and the ratio of books to students became 1:1. Every subject is covered and learning resources have ceased to be a problem.

With all these changes, it is ironic that schools have not taken the cue to change with the system. The issuance of books and recovery of the same is behind the times.

It is not rare to see students who are not issued with books when progressing from one class to another for the simple reason that they lost a single book. Unless this book is bought, the student won’t be given another.

At the same time, it is impossible to buy the Kenya Literature Bureau government-issued books since they are not for sale.

The problem comes again when they are clearing from the school. They cannot be given their certificates until they replace the lost books.

Another detail to ponder is the fact that the set books for Literature and Fasihi are also provided by the government.

Students are given copies of books they shall study in Form III-IV at Form I. This may seem advantageous since they have four years to study the book.

On the contrary, they only concentrate on reading one book instead of reading widely. The greatest sin of all is that the books are channeled only from one publisher – KLB. This monopoly has made them lax. The book quality is also wanting and new editions are hard to come by.

The content is stagnant and unyielding, unlike the times of competition when each publisher worked hard enough to push ahead. These few things should be looked upon to make this system better.