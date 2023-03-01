Our journalists need protection from impunity

The safety and protection of journalists are elusive the world over, even as laws are enacted and international treaties that obligate nations to ensure safety are domesticated.

Among the challenge is a lack of coordination among media stakeholders, weak self-regulatory and peer review mechanisms, impunity, flagrant violation of ethical standards by journalists and media practitioners and lack of solidarity among media support groups and professional associations.

Kenya has very strong constitutional provisions that provide for the protection of journalists, as any other citizens, including the right to safety and security, labour and the right to life. Similarly, it is a signatory to several regional and international treaties that obligates the state to provide security and protect the life of every citizen.

The Kenya Media Sector Working Group convened by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) and the Kenya Union of Journalists has established national mechanisms for the safety of journalists that facilitate a rapid response approach to dealing with cases of journalists and media practitioners in distress.

Each of the participating institutions nominates a focal person to the committee to coordinate, mobilise resources, share best practices, support and monitor the progress of the national safety mechanisms.

The mandate is to develop a national multi-stakeholder coordination system bringing on board the three arms of government and all other media stakeholders to promote and defend freedom of expression, press freedom, access to information and safety of journalists and provide a platform for knowledge sharing and accountability including dedicated units for preventing crimes against journalists and follow-up mechanisms to ensure prosecution of perpetrators.

Governments must create enabling legal and institutional frameworks on freedom of expression and the safety of journalists.