Our generation should restore environment

planting trees

Women planting a tree at City Park in Nairobi on June 17,2020.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  John Musunga

Managing Director

Kenya Breweries Limited

Our planet is in a crisis and has been for a long time. The growing climate emergency threatens not only the future of humanity but that of the planet. And it could get worse. Emissions and pollution, if left unchecked, are projected to contribute to a temperature increase of two degrees Celsius by 2050.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.