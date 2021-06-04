Our generation should restore environment

Our planet is in a crisis and has been for a long time. The growing climate emergency threatens not only the future of humanity but that of the planet. And it could get worse. Emissions and pollution, if left unchecked, are projected to contribute to a temperature increase of two degrees Celsius by 2050.

There is a relatively short window to curtail carbon emissions to reverse adverse effects and prevent global temperatures from rising further.

Scientists have warned that there is only a dozen years for global warming to be kept to a maximum of 1.50C, beyond which even half a degree will significantly worsen the risks of drought, floods, extreme heat and poverty for millions of people. This is according to a landmark report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released in 2018.

We must act with urgency and make bold commitments towards environmental sustainability. The World Environment Day, celebrated on this day every year, is a constant reminder that we should not tire in encouraging awareness and action for the environment. It is also time to reflect and strategise on forging a way forward for our planet. How can we be the generation that restores the environment?

Governments cannot solve this problem alone. We each carry a responsibility to protect and preserve our environment to safeguard the future.

The manufacturing sector has an even greater responsibility. It relies heavily on natural resources, among them water – used for production and cooling, among others. It’s also scarce in this region and it would be restored by replenishing more water than we use.

The good news is that we have the biggest impact on climate action, accounting for 60 per cent of emission cuts by 2030. Environmental sustainability needs to be at the core of our businesses.

For instance, manufacturers can jointly commit to cut carbon emissions, replenish the resources we use, manage our waste better and empower the rest of our value chain to do the same.

Now is the time for companies to become part of the solution as members of the global community. We must be cognisant of our responsibility as a local manufacturer and employer in Africa, to grow our business sustainably and continue to provide sustainable solutions for our local supply chains.

Sustainability in business isn’t just good for the environment or society, it’s also good for the business. “Greening” your business takes an initial investment but, over time, you’ll save money by prioritising sustainability.

At Kenya Breweries Limited, our environmental goals include preserving water for life by putting back more than we use in water-stressed areas and leading collective action in critical water basins; accelerating to a low-carbon future by becoming carbon neutral in our direct operations and becoming sustainable by design to enable us to provide decent work and promote economic growth.

We recently announced a Sh22 billion environmental investment, confirming our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and addressing climate change.

The investment will help us reduce our carbon emission by 95 per cent through the use of biomass and we will also leverage solar use to deliver a tenth of our power needs.

In the words of the late Professor Wangari Maathai, “We owe it to ourselves and to the next generation to conserve the environment so that we can bequeath our children a sustainable world that benefits all.”