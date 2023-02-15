Our counties can generate own revenue, drive growth

At the recent National and County government coordinating summit (“The Summit”), the issue of revenue share for counties and the promise to accelerate the total transfer of devolved functions featured.

Kenyan counties can draw lessons from the Nigerian state of Lagos, which underwent a massive transformation.

Before that, the state had an increase of 600,000 persons per year without commensurate improvements in social services like housing, water and transportation. Enter Governors Tinubu and Fashola, the state developed the “Manhattan of Africa”, consisting of 10 million square metres of land reclaimed from the sea and protected by a 8.5-kilometre seawall.

Some 72 per cent of Lagos residents started to use government-backed solid waste management systems by 2016, compared to 42 per cent in 2005.

Lagos state became one of the richest states in Nigeria, producing almost $90 billion a year in goods and services, making its economy bigger than most African countries. Lesson: Good projects initiated by one’s predecessor shouldn’t be discarded but leveraged.

Fashola used three strategies to grow its own revenue. First, he solicited and engaged the state’s residents to buy into the new vision through slogans like “Lagos must not spoil”, which was embraced by residents to undo the status quo. Governors should clearly communicate their vision and engage the residents to succeed.

Secondly, Fashola reformed the taxation system, resulting in increases in tax revenues to $115 million per month in 2016, up from a measly $3.2 million in 1999. Tax compliance increased to 80 per cent from 30 per cent in 2005. Governors should ensure verifiable and transparent revenue reforms to ensure citizen support.

Thirdly, the governor used accrued tax revenues to undertake ambitious public transportation and sanitation projects like the railway network, bus lanes, waste collection system and massive road rehabilitation.

The Lagos Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT) made transportation faster, safer, predictable, more affordable and comfortable and created 2,500 jobs. Governors can collect more revenues if the citizens can match the revenues generated and the rapid pace of development.

With the support of the private sector, the state procured more than 1,300 vehicles to provide transport in the city. Governors should consider more engagement with the private sector, including more public-private partnerships (PPPs) to deliver.

Upon the expiry of his transformative terms at Lagos state, Fashola was appointed the Federal Minister for Energy, Works and Housing.

What will be the legacy of our governors?