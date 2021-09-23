Our church leaders must stop ‘reggae’

Many churches practise what they preach. Last year, at the Anglican Church of Kenya’s 50th anniversary celebrations, President Uhuru Kenyatta applauded the Church for leading in the nation’s socioeconomic and political change. He said clergy have played the role of the country’s conscience by demanding leaders’ accountability in serving the people they represent.

However, there is notoriety in some churches. Top clergy, in blatant abuse of office, unilaterally change their church’s constitution in disregard of internal requirements and the law. Even when ordered by court to vacate office, they will still contemptuously walk around in their robes.

Churches are membership societies; they’re not personal businesses. Their members’ givings support the ministries. The head of the church is not an owner but employee of the laity and, like the other employees, answerable to a member-appointed board. Churches have constitutions or deeds of church order similar to the Constitution that only members can amend.

Exercise absolute power

Leaders are appointed democratically. They are workers, not owners. Nobody should exercise absolute power over laity. Surprisingly, anarchy reigns — even with full knowledge of elite membership, some of them learned men and women. Members’ lethargy in demanding accountable systems creates loopholes for abuse of office.

The hitherto calm and quiet church is in turmoil. The political ‘reggae’ has stopped but our church leaders start their own, and with impunity, having turned the institution into a fiefdom — sometimes even a husband-wife business.

Church members continue giving generously to support the whole system. But even as many of them choose silence or leave, others say, “Do not touch the man of God.” But ‘Man of God’ and impunity do not rhyme. No, this ‘reggae’ must stop. My church’s ‘reggae’ must stop.



