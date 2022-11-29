Opposition and the civil society have key role to play

For the first time since Kenya embraced multiparty politics in the early 90s, the government is receiving little or no checks from the opposition and civil society, which are seriously weakened.

Although the government has been loud on rhetoric on the need to have a strong opposition, it has openly stifled it by openly seeking to bring on its side leaders elected by the opposing side.

The ruling party must not suppress dissent from the opposition, civil society and human rights defenders, as they are all critical for governance.

Our democracy has flourished whenever the opposition parties have functioned effectively and with institutional form and support. We owe a debt of gratitude to all those who sacrificed to ensure we enjoy human rights and freedoms.

The opposition should serve as a government in waiting. It should check government excesses by raising questions about policies, offering choices and alternatives and criticising the government for its failures.

People who oppose the government must not be seen as unpatriotic. The opposition protects the people against injustices and abuse of power.

Freedom of expression

Soon after he was sworn into office, President William Ruto promised to allow the opposition to thrive and do its oversight work. Many people expect the current administration to take our democratisation process forward by allowing freedom of expression.

The Constitution recognises and clearly stipulates the role, powers and responsibilities of the opposition. This recognition reflects the principle of political pluralism — that power should not be permanently monopolised by one party — and shows a commitment to democratic dialogue and inclusive decision-making.

A strong civil society has an equally important role to play in a democracy. However, our political system today lacks a strong civil society, which was a critical cog of our democracy since the late 80s and the engine behind the 2010 Constitution. For, whereas politicians played a critical role in mobilising people for the cause, civil society provided the much-needed voice of reason.

The civil society luminaries of yore have either lost steam or joined the government at some point, leading to a serious transition gap to the younger generations. As things stand, we have left politics to politicians, to the detriment of the welfare of Kenyans.

The trade union movement no longer takes part in serious politics or has become lukewarm. The church, which once provided sanctuary to dissenters, has been criticised for not providing guidance.

Civil society groups were very critical in offering civic education during the constitution-making process. Following the end of the Kanu rule, many NGOs closed shop for strange reasons. They also lost the attention of the donors and the few that remain are unable to sway the government in any decision-making.

Civil society must step up its game and bring back the vibrancy that can give the country a constructive political debate.