Opinion polls and party nominations: Science, really?

As someone involved in survey research over the last two decades in Kenya, I am encouraged when reliable survey data is applied to decision-making in key areas of public policy. This is based on an assumption that efforts to improve people’s lives are more likely to succeed when based on facts as opposed to mere guesswork, let alone than on self-interested fabrication.

In this regard, I have noted the increasing use of such public opinion surveys (some in the public domain, some not) to not only track the effectiveness of rival presidential campaigns, but also, by certain political parties/coalitions, to identify their ‘most popular’ (and thus presumably, the most viable) candidates for the other elective positions to be filled in the August election.

This method appears most common for ODM (whose party constitution specifically allows for this, along with three other alternative methods), as well as for the Azimio ‘family’ writ large, according to its campaign chair, Laikipia governor Ndiritu Muriithi.

Indeed, just over a week ago, ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna revealed that an (unnamed) pollster had so far covered 15 counties with this figure to double “in the coming weeks”. As he put it: “We want science to guide us. We need not subject aspirants to an elective process when we know who is ahead of the others,”, indicating that such direct tickets would be given to aspirants with “more than 20 percentage points over their nearest rivals.” (He was presumably not referring to any of the polls – “even some conducted within our party” – that ODM National Chair John Mbadi referred to in a TV interview as “not making sense”).

Considerable acrimony

But the use of such ‘science’ has invited considerable acrimony among some ODM stalwarts. In Mombasa, for example, opinion poll ‘losers’ complained that they were being unfairly deprived of the chance to test their popularity with actual party members through primaries.

While it is acknowledged that such contests have often triggered intra-party violence among rival supporters several questions arise in connection with this ‘opinion poll’ option.

First, as ODM National Elections Board Chairperson Catherine Mumma explained in a recent TV interview, these polls are not restricted to party members (as documented in the list filed with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, as legally required), but to all aspirants in a particular electoral unit. Here, the most relevant questions are: Were only people registered in those areas interviewed? How ‘complete’ was the survey respondents’ knowledge of the entire list of all (possible) candidates, a tricky issue, given that the final ‘ballot-menu’ is still far from being finalised?

More generally, at this stage of the electoral calendar, which factors determine an aspirant’s popularity that a poll could measure? In particular, do incumbents have an advantage because of their greater name-recognition? Perhaps more fundamentally, the use of such ‘general public’ polls to identify a party’s candidate may seriously diminish the ‘voice’ of party members, and thus the motivation to even register in future, since participating in such nominations is a key party ‘privilege’.

But even if such polls were used much closer to the election – perhaps based on an understanding between coalition partners that those who performed poorly would drop out (at least before the ballot papers are printed!) – how ‘scientific’ are they in terms of reliably indicating actual outcomes?

Speaking to the media a few days ago, Mr Sifuna recently made the assertion that: “There is not a single time when the science has misled us, and those on this podium can bear me witness. When we did the scientific poll in Msambweni the actual results were exactly the same as what the science (of the poll) was telling us.”

Official IEBC results

Since he did not identify the poll he had in mind, I must refer to the two I am aware of, both released in early December just two few weeks before the by-election, together with the official IEBC results:

Both surveys had a margin-of-error of about +/- 5.5 percent (based on their respective sample sizes). That means, for example, the in the Radio Africa poll, Boga’s support could have been as low as about 49 percent (minus 5.5 percent), and in the TIFA poll, his support could have been as high as about 51 percent (plus about 5.5 percent), an indication that their results were pretty much in agreement. But the conclusion should be clear: both polls are ‘wrong’.

So, was Mr Sifuna referring to some other poll, perhaps one never made public? (Surely not the poll results released by the Bader campaign on social media on November 18 showing him with 74 percent as against just 23 percent for Boga.) But in that case, and if the official results mirrored it exactly (that is, an ‘upset’ ODM loss), then we must assume either that the ODM campaign team, believing the contest was a lost cause, simply gave up (but that surely would have caused Bader’s margin of victory compared to the poll to increase), or continued its campaign efforts to try to overcome Bader’s (poll) lead, but without any effect whatsoever.

There are several possible explanations, none mutually exclusive, as to why the two published polls failed to match ‘the reality’, perhaps most important among them: that, as in any election, differential voter turnout across any electoral unit cannot be predicted precisely.

In this Msambweni case, it was just under 40 percent. As such, even ‘scientific sampling’ can often yield misleading results. This is not to say that such polls are useless as parties/coalitions seek to identify their most viable candidate-options. But it is clear that their use should be accompanied by considerable caution, since their ‘science’, in terms of predicting popularity – and thus an election’s outcome – at this point in the electoral calendar, may be limited at best.