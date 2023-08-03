Only way out of hostile economy is by innovating

The prevailing economic turbulence, coupled with challenging policy and operating environments, demand that key sectors re-think their long-term strategies.

Innovation is one such strategy as it involves coming up not only with new products but also resilient business models to drive future business sustainability.

It sounds counter-intuitive to urge companies to innovate during tough economic times, considering innovation costs time, money and resources.

However, various authoritative reports show businesses with a creative mindset during crises emerge stronger, more competitive and better equipped to harness future growth opportunities.

Given the current situation globally, innovation is a strategic priority for manufacturers to counter the negative impact of the high cost of living on consumer spending, worsened by shrinking financial margins due to escalating cost of production.

To retain customers, cut costs and boost productivity,get ingenious ways to make products more attractive to consumers and grow revenue. Invest in more efficient, state-of-the-art technology for the benefit of both consumers and manufacturers.

First, consumers get value for money by buying better quality, safer, more affordable and environmentally friendly products despite their less spending power due to inflation.

For example, one can purchase a detergent that cleans dishes and clothes better using less water and is softer on the skin but is of lower price than the brand they use.

Secondly, innovation helps manufacturers to build stronger relationships with consumers by addressing their personal desires and preferences. For instance, if one embraced healthy cooking as a lifestyle change, they should get edible oil products that address that specific need in the shops.

Thirdly, technologies give a competitive edge via reducing cost and enhanced efficiency and productivity. Amid disruptive digital technologies, industries are turning to artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, Big Data and other modern industrial software applications to streamline and enhance processes.

Such inventive methods help businesses to gain deeper insights into customers’ purchase and consumption behaviours, improving products to address the unique traits. They also facilitate diversification, targeting specific demographics and tastes.

Consumer manufacturing companies are now, therefore, increasingly turning to innovation as a proven strategy for long-term growth amid a struggling economy on the backdrop of a projected global recession.

For example, a factory plant should be environmentally sustainable, adhering to stringent manufacturing and safety standards at minimal environmental impact—including water recycling, rainwater harvesting and water purification.

Investing in research and development (R&D) is not only good for the company but the entire society, taking into account social benefits such as access by the public to quality, safe products and a cleaner environment.

Manufacturing commitment to innovation must go hand-in-glove with dedication to safety and environmental responsibilities.



