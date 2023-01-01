Only cutting of costs will keep varsities afloat

It is a sad state of affair that universities that train professionals cannot exude the same in their operations. Most universities offer courses in finance management yet they find themselves culprits of the complete opposite.

Public universities are in financial turmoil due to underfunding, embezzlement and failure to generate revenue. As of June, they had accumulated debts totalling Sh56 billion. The problem keeps getting bigger; they need to take a raft of measures to stay afloat.

First, reduce administrative costs. They can review their administrative and support staff positions to identify areas to reduce costs, such as by streamlining processes or consolidating departments. Or outsourcing non-core functions, such as IT support or facility management, to external service providers. That reduces the number of staff needed to manage these functions in-house.

They can also collaborate with other universities to share resources, such as facilities and staff. The partnership between The Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) and its affiliate and constituent colleges is an example.

Cost-saving technologies

Secondly, implement cost-saving technologies, such as automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline operations and reduce labour costs. With Covid-19 having set the precedent for online education, they can offer more courses and programmes online to reduce the need for physical classrooms and buildings, which can save on maintenance and utilities. Riara Group of Schools has maximised on virtual learning. Other tech-related measures include energy-efficient buildings and equipment and virtual meetings and events.

Thirdly, negotiate with suppliers. They can leverage their size and purchasing power to negotiate lower prices for goods and services that they regularly purchase, like office supplies, energy and telecommunications. Among the myriad ways to do this are seeking competitive bids and joining group purchasing organisations (GPOs) or consortiums.

Lastly, end corruption. Graft in management is a serious issue with far-reaching consequences for the institutions and the people they serve. It can take many forms, such as embezzlement of funds, nepotism and bribery, and can undermine their integrity and credibility, leaving them crippled.

Strong policies

Have strong policies and systems in place to prevent and address corrupt behaviour—including measures such as transparent financial management, regular audits and a code of conduct for university officials.

In conclusion, cost-cutting can be a necessary measure to ensure financial stability and sustainability. However, universities must carefully consider the potential impacts of these measures on students, faculty and staff. While cost-cutting may lead to long-term financial gain, it can also have negative consequences such as reduced access to resources and support for students, and decreased job security and -satisfaction for faculty and staff.

Ultimately, finding a balance between financial stability and the needs and well-being of the university community is crucial for the success and prosperity of the institution of higher learning.